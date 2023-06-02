DES MOINES — Embrace the game.

The phrase adorns the back of the shirts worn by Waverly-Shell Rock girls’ soccer team.

That command served the Go-Hawks (18-1) well as they fought through 90-degree heat and 60% humidity to defeat the Pella Dutch (15-3), 1-0, in a Class 2A girls’ soccer semifinal, Friday.

“Worry about ourselves, focus on ourselves,” WSR head coach Scott Schara said. “Our motto is: Embrace the game. Embrace every single moment—the highs and the lows. Keep focusing on us.”

Senior Anna Stromberg echoed Schara in how she felt the phrase manifested in the Go-Hawks performance.

“Highs, lows—embrace the heat,” Stromberg said. “Both teams are playing in the heat. If you can take that and make it your game then that is all you can do.”

Stromberg added that WSR parsed the game into quarters broken up by the 20-minute water breaks, adding the Go-Hawks gave everything they had for 20 minutes and then repeated that for the full 80 minutes.

Heading into the match up with the fourth-seeded Dutch, Stromberg said the Go-Hawks knew not to expect any easy win. An earlier contest between the two teams which ended in a 1-0 shootout victory for the Go-Hawks proved as much.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Stromberg said. “We have played them before and it was 0-0 and we went to PKs. Whoever wanted it more really got the game. That is what we did.”

“We were winning 50-50 balls, being aggressive. It was everything I could have asked my team to do.”

True to expectations, the contest hit halftime knotted in a scoreless tie with neither team seemingly gaining an advantage in scoring opportunities or possession.

However, when they returned to the pitch for the second half of action, the Go-Hawks asserted their dominance as the top seed in class 2A.

Relentless pressure in the Waverly-Shell Rock attacking third ultimately paid off as Anaka Ott drew a penalty kick after getting tripped up just inside the penalty area.

Stromberg, the Go-Hawks leading scorer in the regular season, took the penalty kick and found the back of the net to give Waverly-Shell Rock a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute of the game.

According to the Minnesota State, Mankato commit, the previous matchup with Pella where she took a penalty kick against Pella goalkeeper Haley Van Houweling provided her the requisite knowledge to bury the shot.

“I went the other way,” Stromberg said. “I just finished it—easy shot. I stayed composed.”

The goal held up as the lone marker for the remainder of the contest though Pella mustered to place pressure on the Go-Hawks defense in the final 10 minutes of the game. Waverly-Shell Rock goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena said she relied on her experience and defense to hold on for her 17th shutout of the season.

“I have a lot of experience with me,” Eggena said. “That experience brings a lot of confidence. That really keeps me calm because I know that I have done it before.”

“[Our defense] really helped me. Their communication is great. They help me to know when to go get the ball…I talk to them as well. We just do a really good job keeping our shape and keeping the ball out of the net.”

With the win, the Go-Hawks advanced to their fifth straight Class 2A State Championship appearance. A streak which Stromberg has played a role in each season.

“Coming into the game, I was hoping we would keep the streak alive,” Stromberg said. “I do not know how many players get to say they have been to the state championship three times. I think that is so amazing. I am so glad to be a part of this team and this program.”

“I could not ask anything more of my team. Every person, from the bench to the starters from the freshman to the seniors, has done everything they could ever do. It is amazing to be a part of it.”

In the championship, the Go-Hawks draw a rematch against the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs (17-3), who defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 2-0, in the 2022 title game. As the fifth meeting between the teams, Stromberg said the Go-Hawks know what to expect when they step onto the pitch opposite the Mustangs on Saturday at 3 p.m.

“It has been a pleasure getting to play them,” Stromberg said. “It has been three or four times now and it has been a battle every time. It is great to play great competition. It is the best spot you can be in...It is going to be whatever team wants it more again.”

Schara, similarly, said he looks forward to the matchup.

“It is going to be awesome,” Schara said. “They are a great team and well-coached. It is just playing for a state championship so it is always awesome.”

Photos: Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer defeats Pella, advances to state championship State Soccer Fri WSR 1 State Soccer Fri WSR 2 State Soccer Fri WSR 3 State Soccer Fri WSR 4 State Soccer Fri WSR 5 State Soccer Fri WSR 6 State Soccer Fri WSR 7 State Soccer Fri WSR 8 State Soccer Fri WSR 9