INDEPENDENCE — All season, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls' soccer team has sought to "embrace the game."

The simple phrase has served as a reminder to the Go-Hawks to enjoy every moment, whether they arrive in triumph or frustration.

After a fantastic performance in a Class 2A regional final, there will be more moments to come at the state tournament.

"We came out here ready to win and we put it all out there and we are going to keep it going," senior Keiri Holmquist said after she scored two goals in the top-ranked Go-Hawks' 5-0 rout of No. 12 Cedar Rapids Xavier Thursday night at Independence High School. "Xavier is a good team. They really brought it for us tonight and we just pushed it back and fought it and won."

With the victory, Waverly-Shell Rock (16-1) is on to the state tournament for the ninth year in a row. The Go-Hawks won the first state title in program history two years ago and were the state runner-up last season.

"It is everyone's goal to get there," WSR senior Anna Stromberg said. "It is the goal all season to get there. One thing about us, though, is we don't talk about it. We don't talk about state because we see teams all the time getting so excited to get to state when they are not there yet. So we focus on the game ahead of us, one game at a time, so that we can set ourselves up to get to state the best route we can. That is what we did this season."

Holmquist got things started quickly for the Go-Hawks when she found the back of the net less than four minutes into the match. If there were any early nerves, they were deftly dissipated by the early advantage.

"Xavier came out pretty hard," second-year WSR Coach Scott Schara said. "Just to get that one in, just to take a deep breath and try to get the game under us a little bit. Obviously, getting the first goal is always kind of a relaxer. We knew that Xavier was just going to keep on coming, so we just had to keep going."

The Go-Hawks did precisely that as freshman Anaka Ott continued her fantastic freshman campaign with a goal in the 34th minute that helped her team to a 2-0 halftime lead. Eight minutes into the second half, Holmquist scored again.

"Everyone was working together and we just pieced together everything correctly in the way we needed it to," said Holmquist, who now has 10 goals this season. "We really needed to connect tonight. It was just a nice pass and we just went and I knew I had my other teammates there by me and we were just able to put it in."

With the way third-year WSR goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena and her stout back line have played this season, a three-goal deficit likely felt insurmountable to Xavier (8-6). Eggena preserved the 16th shutout this season for WSR with a diving save in the 77th minute.

"Our defense makes me look good," Eggena said. "Just a lot of communication and a lot of practice."

Stromberg — a Minnesota State Mankato signee — tacked on a pair of goals in the final 11-plus minutes and leads the team with 24 this season.

WSR is the top seed and will open state tournament play Wednesday at 12:30 against eighth-seeded North Polk (12-6) at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

"If we keep connecting and work well together and our team chemistry is good," Holmquist said. "If we keep that energy up and just go out there and fight with all we've got, I think we we can really do it and we really have a chance."