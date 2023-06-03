DES MOINES — Special, special, special.

Scott Schara repeated it as he addressed the Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team following its 2-0 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes in the 2023 Class 2A Girls’ Soccer Championship.

The loss, the Go-Hawks second consecutive loss in the championship game, could not shake how Schara, their head coach, felt about his team. This is a special team that embodied their ‘Embrace the game’ motto.

“Even in a loss, they are hugging each other,” Schara said. “To be honest, it is just how positive this whole group is. We live the motto ‘Embrace the game.’”

“There is going to be ups and downs in this game. At the water break with 20 minutes left, we were down 2-0, I said, ‘Just leave it on the field. Just go out and enjoy the game.’ That is what ‘Embrace the game’ is—enjoy every moment you can.”

Even in those final 20 minutes, the Go-Hawks never let up and fought to the final whistle. A performance their coach did not hesitate to praise.

“[I am] proud of our group,” Schara said. “It is one of the most special groups I have ever coached.”

“I told them, today, just leave everything on the field. I cannot be more proud of our program…I am just proud of our school, proud of who we are. Every time we show up we give it our best.”

Despite a 1-0 win over the Mustangs earlier in the season, Schara said the Go-Hawks knew it would not be simple to get by Dallas Center-Grimes to claim their second title in three seasons.

“We knew DCG was a great team,” Schara said. “We played them earlier in the year and played them the last couple years. [We] give props to them…They were the better team today.”

Dallas Center-Grimes scored once in the first half.

Junior Ella Forsyth found the back of the net following the first water break, putting the Mustangs ahead 1-0 in the 22nd minute.

Waverly-Shell Rock upped its intensity but failed to come away with a goal before the break in spite of two particularly dangerous chances where a Dallas Center-Grimes appeared to narrowly deflect the ball out of harm’s way at the last second.

The Mustangs doubled their lead seven minutes into the second half off the foot of Alex Hofbauer, matching their 2022 winning score of 2-0 over the Go-Hawks.

Waverly-Shell Rock did not muster a response in the final 33 minutes, sealing Dallas Center-Grimes’s second consecutive title.

The final high school game for five seniors—Keiri Holmquist, Gabriella Baumhover, Anna Stromberg, Lindsey Overmann and Alli Seegers—Schara reflected on the group, For a quintet which helped Waverly-Shell Rock to three title games in three years, continuing a streak of five straight appearances in the title game, Schara used a similar word: special.

“I am just glad they got one championship,” Schara said. “I cannot be more proud of them.”

For Stromberg, the Go-Hawks leading scorer this season and a Minnesota State Mankato commit, the previous three seasons provided her numerous memories.

“I could not be any more thankful for the past three years I have had playing in the Go-Hawk jersey yet,” Stromberg said. “I love everyone around me. I love my coaches, the support, our families, our friends and our cheering section…It has been amazing.”

“You remember the wins and the losses, but I will remember staying in the hotel with my team, all the car rides and bus rides, before practice—messing around, making jokes. It is everything else that comes with the game and the friendship that make it such a special sport.”

In 2023, the Go-Hawks made it special for each member of the team by embracing the game and each other.

“From the bench to the field everyone has each other’s backs,” Stromberg said. “We are cheering hard for everyone. We want everyone to do their best. If someone goes down, there is three people next to them, helping them to get up—on or off the field."

Photos: Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer vs. Dallas Center-Grimes in Class 2A championship State Soccer Sat WSR 1 State Soccer Sat WSR 2 State Soccer Sat WSR 3 State Soccer Sat WSR 4 State Soccer Sat WSR 5 State Soccer Sat WSR 6 State Soccer Sat WSR 7 State Soccer Sat WSR 8 State Soccer Sat WSR 9