Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES — The Waverly-Shell Rock girls’ soccer team (17-1) beat the North Polk Comets (12-7), 4-1, in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Wednesday.

As the 2022 runner-ups and 2021 champions, the Go-Hawks entered the Class 2A Girls’ State Tournament with a history of success in the event and as its top seed.

With a reputation that precedes it, head coach Scott Schara said Waverly-Shell Rock overcame the pressure and expectations of being a storied program by not focusing on them all together.

“It is hard coming in as the No. 1 team,” Schara said. “There is a little pressure on you, but I do not think our girls really thought about. It was just about: How do we beat North Polk? And, going out there and trying to have as much fun as possible.”

The Go-Hawks strategy paid off early.

With sustained pressure in the attacking third, the Go-Hawks managed to get the ball behind North Polk junior goalkeeper Caroline Cromley.

Freshman Mia Englin guided the ball into the back of the net to put Waverly-Shell Rock ahead 1-0 in the 10th minute of the contest.

“I was thinking, ‘Put the ball in the back of the net,’” Englin said. “It really hypes us up…That was the best moment. We were just screaming and yelling. I just saw Anaka [Ott]’s face—it was amazing.”

According to Schara, the early goal allowed the Go-Hawks to take a deep breath, settle in and let the game come to them.

For the remainder of the half, the Go-Hawks looked the part of a top seed, dominating possession and put relentless pressure on the North Polk defense. The Comets managed to hold up under the pressure until the 39th minute of the frame.

Standing just outside the penalty area to the right of the North Polk goal, Go-Hawks senior Gabriella Baumhover lofted a free kick into the goal area. Sophomore Sydney Bienemann headed the ball sharply downwards and into the North Polk goal—though the ball may have deflected off another Go-Hawks’ shoulder—to double the Go-Hawks lead.

With a 2-0 lead at halftime, Schara urged his team to put together a repeat performance in the final 40 minutes to seal the quarterfinal victory.

“You still have 40 minutes left,” Schara said. “We want to win both halves. When we are up 2-0, we want to forget about that. It is 0-0. Let’s go win the second half.”

The Go-Hawks resumed their dominance as quickly as the Comets kicked off the second half, pressuring their opponents’ defense and controlling possession yet again.

The result: a yellow card on North Polk midfielder Abby Bell in the 53rd minute of action.

Off the ensuing free kick, Waverly-Shell Rock collapsed the North Polk defense and managed to get off two shots on net before Anaka Ott buried her first goal of the state tournament to put the Go-Hawks on top 3-0.

With a commanding 3-0 lead, Waverly-Shell Rock cycled its lineup which allowed junior Addie Juul to pick up her first goal of the season in the 79th minute of the game.

The Go-Hawks came up just shy of completing their 17th shutout win of the season. North Polk junior Madi Nemmers scored the lone Comets’ goal of the game on a deep drive from around 40 yards out in the final minute to close out a 4-1 Waverly-Shell Rock win.

With the win, the Go-Hawks earned a spot in the Class 2A semifinals where they will face the foruth-seeded Pella Dutch (15-2). The Dutch defeated Adel DeSoto Minburn High School in the quarterfinals 1-0.

Before knowing their semifinal opponent, Schara said it did not matter who the Go-Hawks faced in the semifinals. He knows to expect a challenge no matter who lined up on the opposite side of the pitch.

“We are at state,” Schara said. “It is the semifinals of state. There will arguably be the four best teams in 2A left. It is always a challenge. Every round is a challenge. We just have to focus on us and see what happens.”

Photos: Waverly-Shell Rock defeats North Polk in the Class 2A Girls' quarterfinals at Des Moines on Wednesday, May 31 053123-woo-spt-waverly-01.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-02.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-03.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-04.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-05.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-06.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-07.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-08.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-09.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-10.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-11.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-12.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-13.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-14.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-15.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-16.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-17.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-18.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-19.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-20.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-21.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-22.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-23.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-24.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-25.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-26.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-27.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-29.jpg 053123-woo-spt-waverly-30.jpg