High School football: Waverly-Shell Rock rolls to top 10 win

WAVERLY — Ground and pound.

The third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock football team rode a massive, 28-point second half surge to a 35-14 win over No. 10 Western Dubuque, Friday.

“It is a credit to our players,” Go-Hawk head coach Mark Hubbard said. “They work so doggone hard…We are just happy for the players.”

Senior running back Asa Newsom also noted the Go-Hawks knew the Bobcats would present a tough challenge.

“They are a really good team,” Newsom said. “They will be in the playoffs…We have been going back and forth the past couple of years. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We knew it was going to be a battle.”

WSR came out of the game swinging with a two-play, 47-second touchdown drive on their first possession.

After forcing a punt on the Bobcats first drive, Newsom took the handoff on the second play of the drive. Newsom broke a tackle and, after initially running to the left, cut back to the right and sprinted down the right sideline for a 67-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead with 7:50 remain in the first quarter.

“The oline was doing their job like they always do,” Newsom said. “I saw a cutback lane and saw the D overflowing and just took what was there.”

On the ensuing Western Dubuque drive, the Bobcats took over on their own 43 after a personal foul added 15 yards on to the end of the return. Freshman quarterback Brett Harris found junior wide receiver Brock Carpenter for a 42 yard pick up down to the Go-Hawks 15 yard line.

Two plays later, facing a third and 22 following a 16-yard loss on a backwards pass, Harris forced a ball into the end zone. WSR senior Tyler Gayer wrestled the ball away from its intended receiver to earn the interception and keep the Bobcats off the board.

“I saw the ball in the air so I just went up to make a play on it,” Gayer said. “We both kind of had the ball at first. As we were falling to the ground, I just wrestled it away from them.”

Western Dubuque managed to force a punt on the next two Go-Hawks drives to take over possession on their own 12 with 10:14 remaining in the first half.

With their offense struggling, the Bobcats dipped into their bag of tricks. A reverse pass from former quarterback turned wide receiver Caleb Klein to Harris gained 49 yards to the Go-Hawks 39.

Six plays later, Klein and Harris hooked up again as Harris found Klein for a 22-yard touchdown pass. A Go-Hawks defender seemed in position to break up the pass, but Klein snatched the ball and held on for the game-tying score with 7:03 remaining in the half.

Neither team found pay dirt for the remainder of the half. The Go-Hawks put together a promising drive and drove down to the Western Dubuque 33 with just over a minute remaining in the half. However, an interception ended the WSR threat.

At the half, the stats showed a differing philosophy from each team. The Bobcats amassed 136 total yards with 134 coming through the air. Meanwhile, the Go-Hawks picked up 153 total yards with 150 coming on the ground.

Hubbard said the Bobcats managed to hold the Go-Hawks offense in check in the first half because of a great defensive scheme.

“They were not going to let us do some things,” Hubbard said. “So, you have to keep thumbing through the playbook and trying to find the looks…The defensive effort is what gives us the ability to do that. If you are getting the ball back enough times--which we did--that gives you some more time to look through and analyze.”

The Go-Hawks took advantage of their looks in the second half to the tune of 290 yards and four touchdowns.

The Go-Hawks marched down the field on their opening possession of the third and took the lead on a 29-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back McCrae Hagarty, who committed to Iowa State for wrestling Friday morning.

Leading 14-7, the Go-Hawks forced a punt Bobcats' punt. Western Dubuque punter Caden Abresch pinned the Go-Hawks on their own 6.

But a pass interference penalty moved WSR out of the shadow of its own end zone, and Hagarty capped off the 94-yard drive with a 59-yard touchdown run to put WSR on top 21-7 with 3:54 left in the third.

With the game on the brink of getting out of hand, the Bobcats marched down to the field to Waverly-Shell Rock 6, facing a fourth and goal as the third quarter ended and a pair of penalties ended that drive with out WD scoring.

Capped off by a two-yard TD rush from Hagarty, the Go-Hawks drove 70 yards to take a 28-7 lead with 10:24 remaining in the game.

The Bobcats made one last attempt at a comeback, but back-to-back sacks in the red zone on third and fourth down halted the Bobcats last gasp.

Hagarty added one more touchdown, a 46-yard touchdown, to finish the night with four touchdowns.

Western Dubuque added a late touchdown with 48 seconds left as second-string quarterback Connor Maiers hooked up with Gannon Hickie for a 28-yard touchdown pass to make the final score 35-14.

Hagarty finished the game with 233 yards on 18 carries with 202 of them coming in the second half. With Iowa State head wrestling coach Kevin Dresser in attendance, Hagarty called Friday an “awesome day” and said making his college decision took a lot of pressure off of him.

He also credited his offensive line for paving the way for him in the second half.

“That first half it felt like--it is cold out--so maybe they were a little tight,” Hagarty said. “But, in the second half, they came out firing and they owned that line. They did a great job today.”

The Go-Hawks will take on (3-5) Decorah next week to round out their regular season.

“Our sophomore year, Decorah won the district title--they secured it--and then we went down there and beat them,” Hagarty said. “This next week, we have to make sure our heads are in check. We cannot rule out these guys.