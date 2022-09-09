High School Football: Hagarty, Go-Hawks dismantle Webster City

WAVERLY — A monster, four touchdown performance from senior McCrae Hagarty pushed the third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock football team past the Webster City Lynx, 28-0, Friday.

Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Mark Hubbard described the win as a fun game to be a part of as strong defensive play led to early points for the Go-Hawks.

“Our defense brought the lumber all night,” Hubbard said. “The way we were hitting out there, the ball was flying everywhere.”

After marching down to the Webster City 15 yard line, the Go-Hawks came up empty on their opening drive as a 33-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

Neither team managed to create much offense for the remainder of the first quarter. However, momentum swung back into Waverly-Shell Rock’s favor when senior defensive lineman Jake Walker recovered a Lynx fumble on their own 20 yard line.

On the second play of the ensuing driving, Hagarty picked up 15 yards to set the Go-Hawks up with first and goal from the Webster City five yard line. Hagarty punched it into the end zone on the next play with a five yard run right through the middle of the Lynx defense.

Trailing 7-0, Webster City coughed up the ball on the first play of its next drive as WSR junior defensive back Robert Poyner jumped on top of the fumble.

Hagarty scored on a six yard carry on the second play of the drive to put the Go-Hawks on top 14-0 with 6:02 remaining in the half.

Over the next six minutes of action, the Lynx utilized an 18-play drive to work its way into the red zone for the first time in the game.

With first and goal from the WSR seven yard line, the Go-Hawks defense stood tall and held Webster City off the board and forced a turnover on downs on their own one yard line.

Hagarty said the goal line stand helped the Go-Hawks build momentum heading into the second half of play.

“We stopped them,” Hagarty said. “They are a smashmouth football team So, knowing that we were able to hold them on our own four yard line to one or two yards is a great feeling.”

At the half, Hagarty finished the first half with 92 yards on the ground and both Go-Hawks touchdowns.

In the third quarter, the Go-Hawks forced punts on both of Webster City’s first two drives. With the ball on their own 38 yard line, the Go-Hawks gave the ball back to their star running back. Hagarty took the handoff 62 yards for the touchdown to give WSR a 21-0 lead with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter.

The long touchdown run came as the product of a concerted training effort on Hagarty’s part as last week against Cresco, he nearly reeled off a similarly long touchdown run, but was caught from behind.

“We worked all week on getting my knees up to make sure I do not get snagged by the toes again,” Hagarty said. “The biggest thing was getting my knees up.”

Following a Webster City three-and-out, Hagarty scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the game with a 25-yard touchdown run to put WSR on top 28-0 with 1:13 left in the third quarter.

Hagarty finished the game with 232 rushing yards on 30 carries as the Go-Hawks improved to 3-0 on the season.

Hubbard said he told Hagarty earlier in the week to expect a heavy workload against the Lynx and he found success because of his preparation.

“He did a really good job preparing,” Hubbard said. “A lot goes into that. It is nutrition. It is sleep. It is the stretching. It is a lot of those things so you can come out here and perform that way.”

According to Hubbard, the Go-Hawks offense managed to put together such a strong second half because of two separate factors coming together.

“At halftime, we were able to make a few adjustments and get them in the looks that we wanted and the kids just made plays,” Hubbard said. “Adjustment-wise, it was making sure that our kids were not going to get rattled.”

Up next, the Go-Hawks travel to West Delaware High School to take on the (1-2) West Delaware Hawks at 7:30 on Friday.

Waverly-Shell Rock 28, Webster City 0 WC;0;0;0;0 -- 0 WSR;0;14;14;0 -- 28 WSR - Hagarty 5 run (Ott kick) WSR - Hagarty 6 run (Ott kick) WSR - Hagarty 62 run (Ott kick) WSR - Hagarty 25 run (Ott kick) TEAM STATISTICS ;WC;WSR First downs;8;13 Rushes-yards;37-69;47-241 Passing yards;64;30 Comp-Att-Int;5-15-0;2-8-1 Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1 Punts-avg.;7-31.7;2-25.0 Penalties-yards;3-30;4-35 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing WEBSTER CITY – Jaxon Cherry 11-23, Ty McKinney 6-11, CJ Hisler 4-4. WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Hagarty 30-232, Robert Poyner 4-20, Simon Ott 2-13, Cole Marsh 5-12, Tyler Gayer 3-10, Asa Newsom 1-3, . Passing WEBSTER CITY – McKinney 5-15-0-64 yards. WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Marsh 2-8-1-30 yards. Receiving WEBSTER CITY – Connor Hanson 4-57. WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Gayer 1-26, Hagarty 1-4.