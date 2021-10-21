Go-Hawks, Vikings to play for 4A district title

WAVERLY – The stakes are what they are Friday.

Fourth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock has made the Class 4A state football playoff field. For that matter, so has eighth-ranked Decorah.

So no matter who wins Friday when the two teams square off in Waverly, both the Go-Hawks and Vikings know they will play at least one more game the next Friday in the postseason.

What is at stake is home field advantage and the Class 4A, District 2 crown.

“Obviously, it has some implications,” WSR head coach Mark Hubbard said. “Both teams are pretty familiar with one and another. We have a ton of respect for Decorah, not only this team, but their tradition.”

The Vikings (6-2) have won five straight games since starting the season 1-2 with losses to No. 2 Waukon (2A) and No. 5 West Delaware (3A).

The Go-Hawks have won four straight with their only loss also coming at the hands of West Delaware.

“The winner is the district champion and will always be home and not have to travel,” Hubbard adds.

The two teams will operate differently.

Decorah will has relied on the play-making ability of Keenan Tyler. The senior has passed for 1,252 yards and 15 scores, and he leads the team with 409 rushing yards and seven scores.

Joseph Bockman has been his go-to receiver with 35 catches for 419 yards and five scores.

“They are primarily a shotgun football team,” Hubbard said. “Their quarterback is as good of a quarterback as we’ve seen all season. Dual-threat, and he has skilled athletes around him that really do a nice job.

“It is a very typical hard-nosed Decorah defense and very solid special teams.”

The Go-Hawks run a variation of the Wing-T, and have been very effective this year with quarterback Grant Halverson running the show.

But what makes this WSR offense different is all of the playmakers it incorporates.

McCrae Hagarty averages nearly 10 yards per carry and has 840 rushing yards and 11 scores. But Asa Newsom, Simon Ott, Ryan Folkerts and Austin Dewey have all chipped in with the run game.

Kaiser Luck (21 catches, 417 yards and three scores) has made many big plays at receiver.

“I think what this group does a good job of is being unselfish,” Hubbard said. “They really don’t care who gets the credit or who is carrying the football or who is catching the football.

“We’ve had players who have changed positions to do what is best for the team. That is what has set this group apart. It is just a group of kids that love to compete.”

Defensively, both teams have been very good at creating turnovers. Both teams have recorded 14 interceptions.

Waverly-Shell Rock has forced 21 total turnovers.

Hubbard agrees that category will play big Friday.

“I think you always talk about the line of scrimmage and trying to control the line of scrimmage,” Hubbard said. “The next thing is takeaways. Lastly, what is the average field position? Where are you are you starting with the ball.

“All those things will be important.”

