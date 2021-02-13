Go-Hawks power 12 wrestlers through to state tournament

WAVERLY – The story easily could have been about Waverly-Shell Rock’s super stars like Ryder Block and Aiden Riggins.

But on a day when the top-ranked and two-time defending Class 3A state champion advanced 12 wrestlers — including eight champs — to this week’s state championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, those two wrestlers weren’t the guys the Go-Hawks wanted to talk about.

In a program that strives to have every state qualifier compete for a state championship, and by doing so win the team title, it is necessary to have every member believe that is possible.

Examples of that belief rang loud and clear Saturday as WSR racked up 283.5 points, 93.5 better than runner-up Dubuque Hempstead at a 3A district meet in Waverly.

Head coach Eric Whitcome was ready to talk about Block and Riggins and their dominating performances while capturing individual district titles. But Whitcome had other guys in mind in his post-tournament comments.