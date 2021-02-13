Go-Hawks power 12 wrestlers through to state tournament

WAVERLY – The story easily could have been about Waverly-Shell Rock’s super stars like Ryder Block and Aiden Riggins.
But on a day when the top-ranked and two-time defending Class 3A state champion advanced 12 wrestlers — including eight champs — to this week’s state championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, those two wrestlers weren’t the guys the Go-Hawks wanted to talk about.
In a program that strives to have every state qualifier compete for a state championship, and by doing so win the team title, it is necessary to have every member believe that is possible.
Examples of that belief rang loud and clear Saturday as WSR racked up 283.5 points, 93.5 better than runner-up Dubuque Hempstead at a 3A district meet in Waverly.
Head coach Eric Whitcome was ready to talk about Block and Riggins and their dominating performances while capturing individual district titles. But Whitcome had other guys in mind in his post-tournament comments.
“Just some of the things that happened today have to be impressive,” Whitcome said. “Look at a kid like Sean Mwangi. We have a lot of superstars on this team that have had a ton of success from youth going up. That kid (Mwangi) was 3-17 as a freshman on the junior varsity. He has bought into the system and worked his tail off and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Mwangi, seeded third at 160, beat second-seeded Jack Smith of Hempstead, 3-1 in sudden victory in the semifinals, and then knocked off top-seeded Dakota Lau of Western Dubuque, 5-3, in the finals to earn a state berth.
And while the Go-Hawks’ district championship list included Zane Behrends (106), Carter Fecht (126), Block (132), Riggins (152), Jake Walker (195) and Luke Walker (220), it was junior heavyweight Layne McDonald that brought home the loudest cheer in the final match of the day.
Down 1-0 in the waning seconds to sixth-ranked Cayden Lovett of Hempstead, an opponent who had pinned him earlier this season, McDonald nearly gave up a takedown, but scrambled to come out on top for a 2-1 victory with the winning score coming with six seconds left in the match.
“He weighed in at 206 pounds today and is wrestling heavyweight,” Whitcome said. “Talk about a gutsy performance.”
Other Go-Hawks who qualified were Braxten Westendorf at 113, defending state champion Bailey Roybal at 120 and Cayden Langreck at 138.
Roybal, ranked second, lost a 10-5 decision to third-ranked Chad Bellis of Hempstead in the finals.
“We have to make some improvements,” Whitcome said. “The good thing is we didn’t have to be our best today necessarily. You got to get through this and advance to next week and that is when you worry about being at your best.”
Block was among the most talked about wrestlers Saturday. The defending 106-pound state champion, now at 132, was impressive en route to his district crown.
But the talk of the state was Iowa recruit and Fort Dodge state champion Drake Ayala, ranked No. 2 nationally at 126 by Trackwrestling, weighed in at 132 and won his district at Fort Dodge Saturday.
Ayala lost to Block, ranked 12th nationally at 132 by Track, at the Rick Caldwell Invitational on Jan. 23, 9-7, and was quoted on social media as saying he wanted to another shot to avenge his loss to Block.
Block said he gets it as the competitors both he and Ayala are.
“I respect it,” Block said. “It makes sense to me.”
As far as the team performance, WSR’s 12 qualifiers were matched by Waukee and powerhouse Southeast Polk advanced 10.
Senior Luke Walker says the Go-Hawks have one mindset.
“Everyone is looking home to take three titles, an individual and two team,” Walker said. “Everyone on our team has that mindset.”
On the metro front, Waterloo West’s Kaden Karns earned the district title at 113 with a 14-0 win over WSR’s Westendorf.
Ranked second at 113, Karns was a perfect 3-0 with pair of first period pins before nearly registering a technical fall in the finals as he improved to 38-2.
“It just feels really awesome,” Karns said. “Last year didn’t really end like I wanted it so this year I’m coming back and gunning for it all.”
Karns was seventh last year at 120.
Cedar Falls crowned two champions, juniors Dylan Whitt at 138 and Ryley Barnett at 170. Landon Schaul advanced as a runner-up at 152.
Whitt, seventh at 138 a year ago, scored a 14-6 major decision over Cayden Langreck of WSR in the finals.
Whitt missed more than three weeks of the season after a knee injury required surgery to repair.
“He looked good,” Tiger head coach Chris Ortner said. “He looks in good shape. He looked in good form. I thought he looked really sharp.”
Barnett improved to 22-3 with a 10-7 win over Western Dubuque’s Greyson Gardner in the 170 final.
“I thought he could’ve opened up more and he knows that, but it was his first time in that situation. Just proud of how hard he fought and he’s going to the state tournament now,” Ortner said.
Results
Team standings – 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 283.5 (12), 2. Dubuque Hempstead 190 (4), 3. Western Dubuque 185 (5), 4. Cedar Falls 138 (3), 5. Mason City 100.5 (3), 6. Waterloo East 86 (0), 7. Waterloo West 84 (1), 8. Dubuque Senior 49 (0)
* State qualifiers in parentheses
Championship matches, wrestlebacks
106 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Zane Behrends (WSR) dec. Kale DiMarco (MC), 9-1.
113 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Kaden Karns (West) dec. Braxten Westendorf (WSR), 14-0.
120 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Chad Bellis (DH) dec. Bailey Roybal (WSR), 10-5.
126 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Carter Fecht (WSR) dec. Adler Kramer (DH), 3-2.
132 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Ryder Block (WSR) dec. Jace Rhodes (Mason City), 7-1. SECOND – Rhodes technical fall over Nathan Casey (WD), 18-3.
138 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Dylan Whitt (CF) dec. Cayden Langreck (WSR), 14-6. SECOND – Langreck pinned Nevin Pins (WD), :33.
145 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Josiah Schaetzle (DH) dec. Cooper Wiemann, 5-2. SECOND – Wiemann dec. Connor McCartan (CF), 3-1.
152 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Aiden Riggins (WSR) tech. fall over Landon Schaul (CF), 17-2.
160 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Sean Mwangi (WSR) dec. Dakota Lau (WD), 5-3. SECOND – Lau dec. Jack Smith (Hemp), 7-1.
170 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Ryley Barnett (CF) dec. Greyson Gardner (WD), 10-7. SECOND – Gardner pinned Eli Sallis (East), 4:28.
182 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Evan Surface (WD), :56.
195 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Jake Walker (WSR) dec. Sawyer Nauman (WD), 7-1.
220 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Luke Walker (WSR) pinned Adam Ward (DH), 3:42. SECOND – Ward pinned Mitchell Ashline (WD), 1:10.
285 POUNDS
CHAMPIONSHIP – Emerson Lux-Morales (WD) pinned Cayden Lovett (DH), 3:08. SECOND – Layne McDonald (WSR) dec. Lovett, 2-1.