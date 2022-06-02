Go-Hawks headed back to Class 2A state finals

DES MOINES – Macy Smith bent one like ‘Beckham’ in the first half for a 1-0 lead

Then Waverly-Shell Rock survived 40 minutes of danger behind excellent goalkeeping from sophomore Kaitlyn Eggena and steady play from center back Alli Seegers as the Go-Hawks downed Norwalk, 1-0, in a Class 2A semifinal Thursday at Cownie Soccer Park.

The victory sends the defending state champions back to the finals Saturday at 12:30 pm. Where WSR (19-1) will face Dallas Center-Grimes (21-0) for the championship. The Mustangs handed the Go-Hawks their only loss, 1-0, in the season opener for both teams back on April 2.

“It means the world to play with these girls one more time, extend the weekend,” Smith said. “I our defense played their butts off as did our goalie. Everyone out there did their hardest for all of us to play one more time together.”

After graduating five senior starters from its 2021 state championship squad, including state player of the year Kenzie Roling, the Go-Hawks have felt a bit overlooked.

And through two games, WSR has put the rest of the state on call it has come to Des Moines on a mission.

“It is awesome because it has been harder this year,” Seegers said. “Obviously we lost a lot of great players, and I think a lot of people underestimated us so it is nice to be back. It means a lot.”

Like their win in the first round over North Scott (2-1), the Go-Hawks got on the board first and then turned to its stellar defense that has allowed just three goals in 19 games.

And WSR knew it would not be easy based on a 1-0 penalty kick win over the Warriors on May 13.

“I knew Norwalk…they knock it around so well,” WSR head coach Scott Schara said. “They have some great players. We are very fortunate to play a team like that and come out with a win. We knew it was going to be a dogfight today.”

The victory took an 80-minute effort, and first things first, Smith scored on a brilliant shot in the 14th minute of the game.

Smith, WSR’s leading scorer, says Schara doesn’t let her practice that type of corner kick often in practice, but it is a shot she has made on the club circuit.

With a decent wind behind her, Smith’s left-footed attack arced high and then began to bend and as it did, Warrior goalie Zoey Davenport started back-pedaling.

“I saw it was curling and the goalie was trying to turn and run back and then I was, ‘It is going in! It is going in!’” Smith said.

Seegers said she did not see the goal, but confirmed what Smith was screaming.

Go-Hawks fly into 2A semifinals DES MOINES – Strike early. Strike fast. Put your opponent on its heels from the very start.

“I heard her screaming, so I (screamed) ‘It is in. It is in!’” Seegers said.

“She always tries to bend it,” Schara added. “She is a lefty and she had the angle there. I think the wind played a little bit of part there. Fortunately, it went in.”

From the point of Smith’s goal on, it became a dogfight as Norwalk threw everything it had at the Go-Hawks, in particular in the second half.

Time after time the Warriors had great looks but either missed high or wide. When Norwalk’s shots were on the mark, a WSR defender deflected them out of harm’s way and if they got past the defense, Eggena was always in position to make the save.

“Our defense played great and they’ve played great all year,” Schara said. “I have to give them credit. There were a lot of times in the second half I wish we held onto the ball a little bit more, but we got it done.”

Several of the Go-Hawks felt like it was playing in 40 minutes of danger.

“It felt like a couple of hours,” Schara quipped.

“It did at times,” said Seegers. “But we knew what we had to do. It did feel like it (the ball) was in our half a lot, but we got the W.

Smith draw inspiration from one of her wrestling coaches on the sideline.

“He yelled, ‘Battle!’” Smith said. “And that is what you have to do. You have to battle through everything. It feels really good.”

Next up is a rematch with Dallas Center-Grimes who beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3-1, in the other semifinal. The final will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Field 9.

“I have to breathe for a second,” Schara said. “Honestly, we say ‘Only Today’ because we just enjoy this moment. We will figure out what we are going to do with Dallas Center-Grimes later.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0