Center Point-Urbana storms past Waverly-Shell Rock in OT

“In the first half we were really confident,” Draper said. “We passed the ball well. We didn’t shoot the ball well, but we got the shots we wanted to fall.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

However, from the point the Go-Hawks took their 11-point lead, offense became an absolute struggle.

Minus three made free throws, the Go-Hawks went 5 minutes and 31 seconds until its next field goal, a Kenzie Rolling driving layup with 5:44 left in the game that put WSR up 34-31. But the Go-Hawks would not score in the rest of regulation, and when Adrianna Katcher, who was 2 for 13 from the field, hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 3:35 left the game was tied, 34-34.

“We played them earlier in the year and we knew for us offensively it was going to be a battle,” Bodensteiner said. “They matched up with Abbie well and made all of her shots tough and had a hand in Brit’s face all the time.

“We were able to clear things out and get Kenzie Roling to the rim a few times, we just kind of ran out of options at some point . We got some looks, too, but we didn’t finish as well.”