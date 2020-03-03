Center Point-Urbana storms past Waverly-Shell Rock in OT

DES MOINES – Center Point-Urbana led for zero seconds in regulation, Waverly-Shell Rock for 27 minutes and 34 seconds.
But in the end, it was the Stormin Pointers celebrating.
Center Point-Urbana rallied from a 11-point third-quarter deficit to top the Go-Hawks, 45-41 in overtime, Tuesday in a Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena.
With a suffocating defense that forced 15 second half WSR turnovers, CPU took its first lead of the game seconds into overtime and did not relinquish it.
“We turned it over too many times late in the game and had a chance there at the end with about 30 seconds left and was trying to get a time out and couldn’t get it and ended up fumbling it away,” WSR head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “Ultimately, a lot of credit to Center Point-Urbana. They hit some big 3’s and some of their role players hit big shots for them and then they were 17 of 19 from the free throw line.
“They did a good job of putting us away when they had the opportunity.
For much of the game it was the Waverly-Shell Rock’s to win.
The Go-Hawks took the early lead, led after one quarter (11-6), and after CPU tied it at 11 controlled the closing moments of the first half as WSR lead 21-13 at the break. That strong play extended into the third quarter as Abbie Draper converted a conventional three-point play, and Britney Young followed with a 3-pointer that made it 29-18 with 3:05 left in the third.
“In the first half we were really confident,” Draper said. “We passed the ball well. We didn’t shoot the ball well, but we got the shots we wanted to fall.”
However, from the point the Go-Hawks took their 11-point lead, offense became an absolute struggle.
Minus three made free throws, the Go-Hawks went 5 minutes and 31 seconds until its next field goal, a Kenzie Rolling driving layup with 5:44 left in the game that put WSR up 34-31. But the Go-Hawks would not score in the rest of regulation, and when Adrianna Katcher, who was 2 for 13 from the field, hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 3:35 left the game was tied, 34-34.
“We played them earlier in the year and we knew for us offensively it was going to be a battle,” Bodensteiner said. “They matched up with Abbie well and made all of her shots tough and had a hand in Brit’s face all the time.
“We were able to clear things out and get Kenzie Roling to the rim a few times, we just kind of ran out of options at some point . We got some looks, too, but we didn’t finish as well.”
CPU did a great job using 5-foot-11 Katcher and 5-foot-11 Ryley Goebel in limiting Draper, WSR’s leading scorer at 18 a game. Draper finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, but everything was tough. She was just 5 of 14 from the field with many of her shots contested.
In overtime, the Storming Pointers won the tip and Bryn Hadsall hit a 3-pointer 11 seconds in. Draper scored inside and Young hit a pair of free throws that pushed WSR back ahead, but Peyton Kriegel hit a 3-pointer with 2 minutes left and CPU led the rest of the way.
“Their three-quarter court defense was pretty good on us,” Young said. “It was hard to get past that and reverse the ball. Goebel was at the top and she is lengthy so it was hard to reverse the ball.
“It is a great accomplishment for my team. We worked really hard this season and we don’t need to hang our heads about anything. We played awesome.”
Trinidee Moore hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the first half to give the Go-Hawks an 21-13 halftime lead.
But like the team's first meeting on Dec. 5, when CPU overcame an eight-point deficit at halftime to win 40-38, the Stormin Pointers, found a way to get the win.