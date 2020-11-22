Area girls' basketball preview: Go-Hawks have the pieces to be good

“We’re in the process of figuring out which kids fit in with the kids we already know a lot about and trying to figure out what we can do the best and how to put the best possible team on the court we can.”

The first place Bodensteiner will look is other returning players.

Annika Behrends is a returning starter, and although not blessed with great height, is a force inside the paint.

“She’s a state champion in wrestling and started half our games for us,” Bodensteiner said. “Although she is only 5-foot-6, she finds more rebounds than the average player. She brings us a toughness factor to the post although she is undersized.”

Sasha Wilson, Trinidee Moore and Macy Smith all played substantial minutes last winner for WSR. Senior Emma Hansel is also in the mix for increased minutes. Then there is a roster full of junior varsity players who went undefeated, as well as sophomore post Ellie Thompson.

“We have a bunch of younger kids that we know are capable,” Bodensteiner said. “We also have a nice freshmen group coming in with a couple of kids in the 5-10 to 6-foot range that we’ve got to familiarize them with our stuff and see if they can help us down the stretch.