Area girls' basketball preview: Go-Hawks have the pieces to be good

WAVERLY – Greg Bodensteiner is not going to fret about what he doesn’t have.
Fresh off back-to-back Class 4A state basketball appearances, Bodensteiner’s Waverly-Shell Rock team is primed to be one of the better teams in Northeast Iowa again this winter.
For one, the Go-Hawks have one of the top players in the state in 6-foot-1 wing and Bradley commit, Abbie Draper.
“Abbie is a really good player,” Bodensteiner said. “She can handle the ball, she can score off the dribble and she is a 40% shooter from 3-point range.
“It is not going to be a secret, the stuff we are going to do will be centered around giving her opportunities to work in space. The challenge is to keep our opponents from having many defenders around her.”
The complimentary pieces surrounding Draper is the biggest question mark for the Go-Hawks.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks are headed back to state.
WSR graduated two key players in Britney Young and Camryn Grawe. Then in the offseason 6-foot post Morgan Schut suffered an ACL injury and will miss the entire 2020-21 season. Another returning starter, Kenzie Roling, has signed to play soccer at Iowa and is not going to play basketball this winter.
“Those are a couple of pieces we were hoping to have, it just didn’t work out,” Bodensteiner said. “We have enough pieces back, however, that we are going to be able put a really good, competitive team out there.
“We’re in the process of figuring out which kids fit in with the kids we already know a lot about and trying to figure out what we can do the best and how to put the best possible team on the court we can.”
The first place Bodensteiner will look is other returning players.
Annika Behrends is a returning starter, and although not blessed with great height, is a force inside the paint.
“She’s a state champion in wrestling and started half our games for us,” Bodensteiner said. “Although she is only 5-foot-6, she finds more rebounds than the average player. She brings us a toughness factor to the post although she is undersized.”
Sasha Wilson, Trinidee Moore and Macy Smith all played substantial minutes last winner for WSR. Senior Emma Hansel is also in the mix for increased minutes. Then there is a roster full of junior varsity players who went undefeated, as well as sophomore post Ellie Thompson.
“We have a bunch of younger kids that we know are capable,” Bodensteiner said. “We also have a nice freshmen group coming in with a couple of kids in the 5-10 to 6-foot range that we’ve got to familiarize them with our stuff and see if they can help us down the stretch.
“We’re just trying to sort out which ones fit into that group and how they compliment our team the best. It’s just a matter of how that shakes out and what order we are going to play those kids in and what things will look like when we play our first game. We’ve always played games earlier, but this year we don’t play until Dec. 1 so we have some time to sort that out.”
Bodensteiner has also built a schedule to test the Go-Hawks.
WSR opens with talented Western Dubuque squad on Dec. 1, travels to Center Point-Urbana on Dec. 12 to face a team that has played in six of the last seven state tournaments and plays at Mason City and Cedar Rapids Prairie.
“We’ve tried to make our schedule as challenging as we could,” Bodensteiner said. “We’ve tried to do everything we can to put ourselves in as many difficult situations as possible knowing that may result in some extra losses during the season.
“But it will make us a better team by the end of the year. There is no question we have the ability to be a really good basketball team.”
