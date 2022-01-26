Annika Behrends keeps moving forward

If an image could speak a thousand words, the picture taken at the end of Annika Behrends' state championship wrestling match last weekend said a million.

Behrends, a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock, took part in one of the best individual wrestling matches you're likely to see this year when she battled Iowa Valley's Emma Peach for the 140 lbs. title. Unfortunately, she was on the losing end of it as she was pinned with seven seconds remaining. As Peach rose up to celebrate, Behrends laid on the mat staring upward in disappointment.

If you hadn't seen that image of disappointment for yourself, however, you'd have never known it happened.

When the Go-Hawks were celebrating their team championship at the end of the night, Behrends was right there in the middle, jumping up and down, smiling and celebrating the fourth straight girls wrestling state title for WSR. Behrends, a two-time state champion as an individual, couldn't be kept down for long.

"She's a competitor, just a fierce competitor," said WSR head coach Eric Whitcome after the conclusion of the state championships. "Annika is the original gangster. She's the only person on this year's team that wrestled that first year (of girls wrestling). For her to be a four-time finalist and two-time champ is quite impressive."

What may have been even more impressive, however, was the fact that Behrends did all of that while also starting on the girls basketball team (she's also the starting libero in volleyball and plays soccer). In fact, two days after the state championship loss, Behrends was back in the starting lineup for the Go-Hawks' Monday night victory over Clear Lake and the next night against Forest City. Once again, she simply couldn't be kept down.

Behrends was the second leading scorer for her team in both of those games (12 points on Monday and 13 on Tuesday). What's more impressive than her stat line, however, is the fact that against Forest City, she had to overcome additional adversity. She went down in the first half with an injury and left the floor in noticeable pain.

If you think that kept her down, you haven't been paying attention.

Behrends helped key a 10-0 run late in the third quarter to pull the Go-Hawks within one point of Forest City. Though WSR ended up losing on a last second three-pointer, 46-43, they came back from an 11-point third quarter deficit thanks in large part to her efforts. Waverly-Shell Rock coach and athletic director Greg Bodensteiner, for one, was not surprised by her effort.

"If there's a tougher kid around here I'd love to meet them," he said. "When she went down in the first half I knew she was hurting because I'd never seen her that way before. Then she came back later and said, 'coach I'm going to play in the second half.' I'm like, 'the trainer said you could so I'm going to give you the choice and let's see what happens. She goes out there and does what she did after last night having (12) points and (seven) rebounds at all of 5-foot-5. She's a special kid and we're lucky to have her on our side."

Behrends was unavailable for an interview following the Go-Hawks' game on Tuesday as she was still in pain from her injury. One can only hope that whatever the injury was, it won't keep her down for long.

Then again, this is Annika Behrends we're talking about. And you can't keep Annika Behrends down for long

