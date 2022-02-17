WSR advances 11, Union sends five to Traditional State Wrestling quarterfinals

NOTE: The 1A portion of Thursday began after press time. A full list of those results will be available online Friday and recorded in Sunday’s print section.

The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks entered the traditional state tournament hoping to pull off a rare four-peat in Class 3A. In the early going Thursday, they certainly started their title defense off on the right foot.

WSR advanced 11 of their 14 wrestlers to the next round of state on Thursday. One of the other three (Sean Mwangi at 170) won his first round consolation match as well and will wrestle again on Friday.

The Go-Hawks ended Thursday tied for second in 3A with Waukee Northwest with 32 points. Northeast Polk was in first at 36.5.

Alex Hornyak (106), Zane Behrends (113) and Braxten Westendorf (120) all won their matches for WSR before things got weird at 126. Sam Hornyak was disqualified during his opening match and was banned from competition for the remainder of the tournament. At press time, the reason for the DQ was unknown.

WSR got back on track with five wins in a row from Carter Fecht (132), Ryder Block (138), Bas Diaz (145), Cayden Langreck (152) and Aiden Riggins (160). While Mwangi lost in his first match, he bounced back by winning in the consolation bracket. However, 182 pounder Robert Poyner’s tournament is over after he was bested in both of his matches.

McCrae Hagarty (195), Layne McDonald (220) and Jake Walker (285) all won their first matches to advance for WSR.

It wasn’t just the Go-Hawks show, however. The Union Knights of La Porte City had an extremely successful day as well in Class 2A. Five of their six wrestlers are going to the next round as Jace Hedeman (106), Brayden Bohnsack (113), Caleb Olson (132), Hunter Worthen (152) and Stone Schmitz (160) all won their first matches. Dacoda Marvets (195) was defeated in his first match, but is still alive after winning his consolation match.

Waterloo East advanced a wrestler in Demaris Henderson at 3A-182. Eli Sallis is still alive as well, albeit in the consolation bracket. Lawrence Taylor III’s weekend is over after he dropped both of his matches.

Cedar Falls has just one wrestler participating this week in Dylan Whitt at the 3A-152 spot. He advanced past his first opponent by fall in 49 seconds. Waterloo West also sent one wrestler to Des Moines in Cooper Paxton. He’s still alive, but will have to settle for the consolation bracket.

Finally, Dike-New Hartford is sending both of their wrestlers to the next round. 2A-182 pounder Nick Reinicke and 220 pounder Will Textor both won their opening matches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0