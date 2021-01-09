Wrestling: No. 1 Waverly-S.R. defeats No. 2 Southeast Polk; Don Bosco places third against elite competition at Benton Community

DUBUQUE -- Class 3A's top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock won a showdown with No. 2 Southeast Polk Saturday in the finals of the Dubuque Hempstead dual tournament.

The Go-Hawks prevailed 36-28 in the dual championship match.

Waverly-Shell Rock scored bonus points in six of the bouts with Luke Walker earning a forfeit and Zane Behrends (106) and Bailey Roybal (120) recording first period pins.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aiden Riggins (152), McCrae Hagarty (182) and Jake Walker (195) won by major decision. Sean Mwangi (160) and Ryder Block (132) added wins over Southeast Polk by decision.

Earlier in the day, W-SR defeated Ankeny 46-20 and Dubuque Hempstead 53-15.

At Van Horne, Don Bosco placed third against an elite 11-team field at Saturday's Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational.

Class 2A's No. 1 West Delaware edged Class 3A's No. 3 Waukee for the title, 245.5 to 240.5. Class 1A's No. 1 Don Bosco finished with 214 points, while Independence was fourth at 148.5.

Don Bosco secured bracket wins from Garrett Funk (120), Cael Rahnavardi (145), Cael Frost (160) and Carson Tenold (182). Independence's Brandon O'Brien improved to 24-0 with a championship at 132.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.