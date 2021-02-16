Wrestlers, coaches grateful to be wrestling a few more days

DES MOINES – Champions will be crowned Wednesday night inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling head coach Eric Whitcome never doubted it would happen.
The 2021 state dual championships will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday with Whitcome’s Waverly-Shell Rock squad the top seed in Class 3A as the Go-Hawks go for their fifth state dual championship, but first since 2010.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to hold its grip on the United States and Iowa, testing prep athletic programs and the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls Athletic Union at every turn, both organizations have found ways to host championship events.
And the IHSAA has taken every precaution to make sure the state dual championships and traditional state championships, two of the state of Iowa’s most cherished events, will happen.
Social distancing requirements and COVID-19 relation safety procedures will limit spectators, create reserved seating blocks and limit capacity to 4,000 fans per session. The tournament annually draws 75,000 over the four-day event.
“I’ve been answering that question for months and months and my response is why wouldn’t we,” Whitcome said. “Obviously, everyone has had different experiences with it (COVID), but one thing people might forget about is in wrestling we deal with a lot of different things that other sports maybe don’t have to on a regular basis.
“Skin stuff, and just we are so close because it is an intimate sport. You are in close proximity and it is physical so we deal with a lot of different things. Obviously, we have never been in a situation of dealing with a pandemic, but sickness and skin stuff, having to deal with one more thing…this was just kind of par for the course.
“Our guys have done a great job of it.”
From isolating among just wrestlers to skipping out on normal teenage high school events, coaches and athletes alike said the sacrifice and the extra precautions and protocols are all worth it.
“It means a lot,” said Waverly-Shell Rock senior Luke Walker. “We all have taken nothing for granted and we are so grateful to just have the opportunity to wrestle. That is what everybody should feel, grateful.
“All the red tape we had to go through, yeah, it was a little annoying, but it didn’t affect us. It was what we had to do to be able wrestle and we’d all do it again.”
Longtime Independence head coach Michael Doyle, whose Mustangs earned their third consecutive berth in the 2A field, everything for the most part has gone smoothly.
“The high school season, really, has been fairly normal other than the crowds being smaller,” Doyle said. “We got matches in. A lot of big tournaments were canceled but so we had a lot more dual meets. A lot of our kids got 40 plus matches in. That was a good part.”
There were some unexpected side benefits to following COVID protocols, too, according to Doyle.
“In school our kids tried to stay apart, socially they weren’t going out with their buddies,” Doyle said. “It kind of forced our team to get closer. The only thing they had was each other, there was a little more unity. So, maybe in a way that has helped our team a bit.”
The action on the mat Wednesday should be fast and furious and strongly contested.
Two teams – Southeast Polk in 3A and West Delaware of Manchester in 2A — will be seeking three-peats. Only four other programs in state dual history have won three or more titles in a row – West Des Moines Dowling (1987-92), Don Bosco (2005-10), Waverly-Shell Rock (2008-10) and Davenport Assumption (2011-14).
Don Bosco in 1A, West Delaware in 2A and Waverly-Shell Rock in 3A are the top seeds.
In 1A, either the Dons or second-seeded Lisbon have been in the finals in each of the last five years. The two programs have combined for 14 titles, 10 by Don Bosco.
Last year, the Lions took home the crown with a thrilling 36-30 win in the final. The two were scheduled to face on Jan, 26, but the meet was snowed out.
It is expected Bosco and Lisbon will see each other in the championship match Wednesday.
“I think a lot of people are looking ahead to that, wrestling fans, but we are going to keep our guys focused on MFL Mar-Mac. We only want to play one hand at a time,” Don Bosco coach Tom Hogan said.
A 14-2 Don Bosco has been well tested. The Dons two losses this year are by one point to SE Polk and by three to West Delaware.
West Delaware won their third state dual title in program history a year ago and the Hawks are big favorites this weekend.
However, it will be no cakewalk as either nine-time dual champion Davenport Assumption or Independence will be waiting in semifinals and on the other side second-seeded Crestwood of Cresco and third-seeded Osage have strong, balanced squads.
In 3A, the top two combatants and last year’s state finalists have already faced off once, Jan. 9. Waverly-Shell Rock edged Southeast Polk, 36-28 in Dubuque as part of a triangular at Dubuque Hempstead.
Independence’s Doyle summed up most what every wrestler or wrestling coach wants to convey.
“People here in our community are excited,” Doyle said. “The kids have worked really hard to get to this point, this reward. Now we get to wrestle for a few more days.”