Wrestlers, coaches grateful to be wrestling a few more days

“Skin stuff, and just we are so close because it is an intimate sport. You are in close proximity and it is physical so we deal with a lot of different things. Obviously, we have never been in a situation of dealing with a pandemic, but sickness and skin stuff, having to deal with one more thing…this was just kind of par for the course.

“Our guys have done a great job of it.”

From isolating among just wrestlers to skipping out on normal teenage high school events, coaches and athletes alike said the sacrifice and the extra precautions and protocols are all worth it.

“It means a lot,” said Waverly-Shell Rock senior Luke Walker. “We all have taken nothing for granted and we are so grateful to just have the opportunity to wrestle. That is what everybody should feel, grateful.

“All the red tape we had to go through, yeah, it was a little annoying, but it didn’t affect us. It was what we had to do to be able wrestle and we’d all do it again.”

Longtime Independence head coach Michael Doyle, whose Mustangs earned their third consecutive berth in the 2A field, everything for the most part has gone smoothly.