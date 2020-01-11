You are the owner of this article.
West wrestlers capture Central Invitational
SATURDAY METRO PREP ROUNDUP

West High School logo

ELKADER -- Waterloo West crowned four individual champions and took the team title at Saturday's Central Elkader Invitational wrestling tournament.

Kaden Karns, Cole Knight, Adam Teare and Javarious Burris were West's champions.

Karns went 5-0 with four pins and a major decision at 120 pounds. Knight pinned all five of his opponents at 138. Teare's 4-0 day included three pins and a major decision, and Burris pinned all three of his foes in the 285-pound bracket.

West also got runner-up finishes from Jackson Westemeier at 126, Amarreon Sykes at 138, Jackson Hicks at 145, Mitch Kayser at 170, Joseph Hartley in the 170 B division and Christian Chapman at 182.

Summaries

Wrestling

At Elkader

Team standings -- 1. Waterloo West 288, 2. Starmont (Arlington) 207, 3. New Hampton/Turkey Valley JV 183, 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 182, 5. Postville 155.5, 6. Decorah JV 87.5, 7. Clayton Ridge (Guttenberg) 67.5, 8. Central Elkader 51, 9. Central City 40.

Placewinners

106 -- 1. Lane German (Starmont), 2. Cade Meyer (Clayton Ridge), 3. Daniel Royer (Cent. Elkader).

113 -- 1. Dawson Bergan (Ed-Co), 2. Jackson Wedo (Postville), 3. Nelson Reicks (NH/TV JV).

120 -- 1. Kaden Karns (Wat. West), 2. Riley Rankin (Postville), 3. Mikel Kugel (Starmont).

126 -- 1. Alex Jones (Ed-Co), 2. Jackson Westemeier (Wat. West), 3. Dawson Zobac (Starmont).

132 -- 1. Cole Silver (Cent. City), 2. Caleb Hughes (Postville), 3. Cooper Paxton (Wat. West).

138 -- 1. Cole Knight (Wat. West), 2. Amarreon Sykes (Wat. West), 3. Chase Kirby (Ed-Co).

145 -- 1. Bowen Munger (Starmont), 2. Jackson Hicks (Wat. West), 3. Jordan Wegmann (Ed-Co).

152 -- 1. Ryan Franzen (NH/TV JV), 2. Sean Wilwert (Cent. Elkader), 3. Keegan McTaggart (Starmont).

160 -- 1. Garret Lovstuen (Decorah JV), 2. Dawson Headington (Decorah JV), 3. James Hartley (Wat. West).

170 A -- 1. Max Bahls (Ed-Co), 2. Mitch Kayser (Wat. West), 3. Eli Elledge (Starmont).

170 B -- 1. Kody Bodensteiner (Decorah JV), 2. Joseph Hartley (Wat. West), 3. Jason Adam (Decorah JV).

182 -- 1. Marcus Herold (NH/TV JV), 2. Christian Chapman (Wat. West), 3. Tyler Reicks (NH/TV JV).

195 -- 1. Adam Teare (Wat. West), 2. Reid Fjelstul (Decorah JV), 3. Dorian Gutierrez (Postville).

220 -- 1. Isaac Steffans (Postville), 2. Louis Hamlett (Starmont), 3. Jacob Burgart (NH/TV JV).

285 -- 1. Javarious Burris (Wat. West), 2. Ricky Garcia (Starmont), 3. Tanner Christensen (Wat. West).

