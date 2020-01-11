West wrestlers capture Central Invitational

ELKADER -- Waterloo West crowned four individual champions and took the team title at Saturday's Central Elkader Invitational wrestling tournament.
Kaden Karns, Cole Knight, Adam Teare and Javarious Burris were West's champions.
Karns went 5-0 with four pins and a major decision at 120 pounds. Knight pinned all five of his opponents at 138. Teare's 4-0 day included three pins and a major decision, and Burris pinned all three of his foes in the 285-pound bracket.
West also got runner-up finishes from Jackson Westemeier at 126, Amarreon Sykes at 138, Jackson Hicks at 145, Mitch Kayser at 170, Joseph Hartley in the 170 B division and Christian Chapman at 182.
Preps of the Week: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps of the Week for the 2019-2020 school year:
Green means go for the Cedar Falls girls' basketball team.
Ellie Foster's relentless desire to improve has been a key to her high school basketball success.
After securing his first district title, Union's Lake LeBahn is determined to finish his cross country career on a high note at state.
A former gymnast, Cedar Falls senior Ashton Syharath is eyeing a fourth trip to the state diving meet.
Volleyball success has become a tradition for Dike-New Hartford's Weber family.
Jack Moody is the type of golfer who makes an impression on the first tee.
Drew Sonnenberg has been the most efficient passer in the state through the first five weeks of his senior season.
Senior quarterback Cael Loecher is 16-1 as a starter for the No. 2-ranked Tigers.
Before she even stepped onto the court as a varsity starter, Alayna Yates had the attention of coaches from some of college volleyball's top programs.
Isaac Tolbert hasn’t become a success on the football field by backing down from challenges.