Waverly-Shell Rock wins 2022 Girls Wrestling State Championsip

Where to even begin with this weekend?

The 2022 girls state wrestling championships had more storylines than you could possibly think of. It was announced that girls wrestling would be officially sanctioned by IWCOA beginning next season (more on that in Monday’s paper), the event was split into two days, 695 girls wrestled over the weekend, truly, where do you begin?

Let’s begin with news that has become quite common over the years: The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks are state wrestling champions.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been following girls wrestling. This is the Go-Hawks’ fourth title in as many years and they won this year with total of 219 points.

The Go-Hawks brought 18 girls into the weekend and every single won of them finished the tournament with at least one win. Entering the second day of competition, they had six wrestlers reach the quarterfinals, three advance to the semifinals and all three of those wrestlers made it to the state championship match.

Eva Diaz (115) was the first Go-Hawk wrestler to compete in the finals. She made it there with ease after earning a first round bye and winning her next four matches by fall. Diaz’s total mat time in those four matches was 2:16, 1:11 of which came in her semifinals bout.

Her finals match was the opposite of easy, but she still came away with the state title. Diaz defeated Jasmine Luedtke of Ottumwa by 1-0 decision thanks to an escape point. When the match was over, she let out a howl, flexed to the audience and pointed her fingers to the sky in gratitude. She then made a heart with her hands to the Go-Hawks’ fan section before shaking hands with her opponent and high-fiving her coaches. A back-to-back champion, she flashed a smile when speaking after the match before expressing her thoughts.

“At least I got as many as my sister,” she said before letting out a laugh. “It’s amazing. I never thought I’d be able to do this when I was eight years old just starting out wrestling. It’s been a long journey but it’s still going.”

The other two finalists for WSR were unable to join Diaz on the first place podium.

Macy Smith went toe-to-toe with Charles City’s Lily Luft for most of the 130 championship bout, but was edged out on a 9-3 decision, taking home second place.

As for the third match, Annika Behrends vs. Emma Peach in the 140 championship may have been the competition of the weekend. Behrends went up 1-0 before Peach gained the upper hand to go up 2-1. Peach seemed to separate herself in taking a 4-3 lead before Behrends retook control, nearly pinning Peach but ultimately tying the match at 6-6. Then, with just seven seconds left in the match, Peach pinned Behrends to go up 8-6 before the ref determined that Peach was the winner by fall.

In addition to those three, Kailey Hervol (135) won the fifth place match by forfeit, Kiara Djoumessi won the 140 fifth place match by fall, Haidyn Snyder won the 145 third place match by fall, and Madison Hinrichs finished in third place, winning her final 220 match by a 1-0 decision.

It wasn’t just the Go-Hawks’ weekend, however, as Union LaPorte City had one wrester in particular to be proud of.

Through her first three matches of the weekend, Jillian Worthen walked into the ring, got a fall and walked out as if nothing had happened. In the 100 pound finals, Worthen couldn’t contain herself any longer.

She clapped her hands together before shaking her opponents’ hand. She ran up to her coach and leaped up into his arms. She took a quarter-lap around Xtream Arena and jumped up into the stands into the arms of her family to embrace them. She embraced her teammates, classmates, other wrestlers, you name it. Could you really blame her? The freshman had just become the first ever Union girl state champion in wrestling.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was in sixth grade,” said Worthen, who defeated Osage’s Gable Hemann by 3-0 decision. “I went to that first ever state tournament and I was like, ‘I want this.’”

Only a freshman, Worthen was straight forward when asked what her plan was for her sophomore year.

“Win another one,” she said.

Union had three other wrestlers compete, but all three were eliminated on the first day.

No other state champions emerged from the Cedar Valley, but Cedar Falls had two wrestlers competing on day two and one wrestler place. Hope Chiattello (110) advanced to the quarterfinals where she faced off against Jalynn Goodale of Osage. Chiattello showed a ton of grit in ganging with Goodale, but ultimately came up short by 14-4 MD. Chiattello still managed to advance to the 7th place match where she won by fall and made it on the podium.

Lauren Nicholas split her two matches on day two. Head coach Ali Gerbracht was proud of the effort her team put forth over the weekend.

“I’m really proud of all of them,” she said on Friday. “All of them have wrestled tough. They wrestled with a lot of heart. That’s all we can ask for. Win or lose we don’t look at that as much as we look at how much effort did you put in, how much you care and that’s what we really look at.”

The other two Cedar Valley teams in attendance on the weekend were Denver and Waterloo West.

The Cyclones had three girls qualify, but Tyanna Teetzen didn’t wrestle due to an injury, Anna Mathias dropped both of her matches and Chloe Bloker (130) went 2-2 on the day. Boker (130) lost in the consolation match on Friday to end the Cyclones’ weekend. Still, the Cyclones were pumped to be a young, growing team.

“Our group isn’t big, but I really like them,” said co-coach Jared Pickett. “That’s important to say out loud...In my opinion, they’ve just grown by leaps and bounds. They’re great kids, they’ve found a purpose and built a family atmosphere. They want to continue to get better. Today’s results might sting a little for these kids, but this is part of the process of just getting better. We’re going to stack those bricks until we make a brick house.”

Finally, Waterloo West brought Ella Anderson and Lydia Parkhurst to Coralville this weekend, but both wrestlers left the arena without a win. coach Phil Schintler said he was proud of both of them none the less.

“We’ve got two young girls here who’ve been working hard all year,” he said. “Even though we ended up not getting a win today, they’ve improved so much over the year so it was fun to watch.”

It was a wild and exciting time. Next year, it will be officially recognized as well, which we’ll discuss in Monday’s paper. What’s most impressive, however, is that in four short years, this event grew to 695 girls wrestling over two days. That by itself is an accomplishment worthy of celebration.

