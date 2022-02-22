Waverly-Shell Rock still has plenty to be proud of

NOTE: This is part two of five of a series celebrating this years state wrestling champions.

If you look at everything the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team accomplished this year, including this past weekend, you'd think they'd be ecstatic.

They won their second consecutive dual team state championship, they had nine wrestlers place including three individual state champions and they finished in third place as a team in Class 3A. That's the kind of success that most teams can only dream of.

Waverly-Shell Rock is not most teams.

WSR had won the previous three traditional team state championships prior to this year. They entered the weekend expecting even more than the three individual champions they got. One of their wrestlers was disqualified during his first match of the tournament and banned from competing the rest of the weekend. For head coach Eric Whitcome, third place isn't what his team has come to expect.

"It's hard to remember that three days ago we won a dual team state championship," Whitcome said Saturday night. "You don't get much time to celebrate that because we have to turn around and get after it here. Pretty awesome feat, certainly not where we want to be here as a team in this traditional tournament. Obviously we had some guys accomplish some tremendous things, but we fell short in some areas."

It cannot be overstated enough, however, that the Go-Hawks absolutely have a ton to be proud of.

Start with Ryder Block. The 138 pound junior started his career with a bang, winning a state title his freshman year. He came up short last season, losing in the finals before returning this season and winning his second career individual title. He won a 2-0 decision over Jacob Frost of Downing to take the gold and finish his season undefeated at 38-0.

He the loss from the year before fueled him and will continue to fuel him in his senior year.

"I wouldn't say this washes out (the bad taste of last year's loss)," Block said. "It's still there and it's always going to be there, but I think this makes it better. Knowing that I came back from adversity and built on it and used it to make me better instead of letting it put me down in a hole."

McRae Hagarty also won his second state championship, though his came in consecutive years. The junior went 43-1 this season before winning the first place medal with a 5-2 decision over Bradley Hill of Bettendorf.

"Anytime you can win a state championship, be it individual, traditional, or dual teams it's big for anybody," Hagarty said.

The final champion was Aiden Riggins, who also went undefeated at 43-0 and earned his second consecutive individual title at 160. Unlike Block and Hagarty, however, this was the final run through for Riggins as he was a senior. He'll continue his wrestling career under the Brands brothers next year at Iowa.

285 pounder Jake Walker finishing second. Freshamn Bas Diaz taking third at 145. It may not have been the four-peat the Go-Hawks were seeking, but there was more than enough to be proud of if you're a member of the Waverly community.

The WSR girls wrestling program just completed its fourth consecutive state championship. The boys took third after winning three titles in a row. There's no telling what the future holds, but as Riggins pointed out, the community at Waverly will always breed competitive wrestlers.

"Waverly is a pretty special community," he said. "Iowa is a special place for wrestling in general. You've got Iowa, UNI, Iowa State and all these colleges in state. At Waverly you do have high expectations, but it's what makes us Waverly, I guess...All of the coaches are always pushing us to be our best."

