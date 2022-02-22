Waverly-Shell Rock still has plenty to be proud of

HART PISANI
NOTE: This is part two of five of a series celebrating this years state wrestling champions.
If you look at everything the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team accomplished this year, including this past weekend, you'd think they'd be ecstatic.
They won their second consecutive dual team state championship, they had nine wrestlers place including three individual state champions and they finished in third place as a team in Class 3A. That's the kind of success that most teams can only dream of.
Waverly-Shell Rock is not most teams.
WSR had won the previous three traditional team state championships prior to this year. They entered the weekend expecting even more than the three individual champions they got. One of their wrestlers was disqualified during his first match of the tournament and banned from competing the rest of the weekend. For head coach Eric Whitcome, third place isn't what his team has come to expect.
"It's hard to remember that three days ago we won a dual team state championship," Whitcome said Saturday night. "You don't get much time to celebrate that because we have to turn around and get after it here. Pretty awesome feat, certainly not where we want to be here as a team in this traditional tournament. Obviously we had some guys accomplish some tremendous things, but we fell short in some areas."
It cannot be overstated enough, however, that the Go-Hawks absolutely have a ton to be proud of.
Start with Ryder Block. The 138 pound junior started his career with a bang, winning a state title his freshman year. He came up short last season, losing in the finals before returning this season and winning his second career individual title. He won a 2-0 decision over Jacob Frost of Downing to take the gold and finish his season undefeated at 38-0.
He the loss from the year before fueled him and will continue to fuel him in his senior year.
"I wouldn't say this washes out (the bad taste of last year's loss)," Block said. "It's still there and it's always going to be there, but I think this makes it better. Knowing that I came back from adversity and built on it and used it to make me better instead of letting it put me down in a hole."
McRae Hagarty also won his second state championship, though his came in consecutive years. The junior went 43-1 this season before winning the first place medal with a 5-2 decision over Bradley Hill of Bettendorf.
"Anytime you can win a state championship, be it individual, traditional, or dual teams it's big for anybody," Hagarty said.
The final champion was Aiden Riggins, who also went undefeated at 43-0 and earned his second consecutive individual title at 160. Unlike Block and Hagarty, however, this was the final run through for Riggins as he was a senior. He'll continue his wrestling career under the Brands brothers next year at Iowa.
285 pounder Jake Walker finishing second. Freshamn Bas Diaz taking third at 145. It may not have been the four-peat the Go-Hawks were seeking, but there was more than enough to be proud of if you're a member of the Waverly community.
The WSR girls wrestling program just completed its fourth consecutive state championship. The boys took third after winning three titles in a row. There's no telling what the future holds, but as Riggins pointed out, the community at Waverly will always breed competitive wrestlers.
"Waverly is a pretty special community," he said. "Iowa is a special place for wrestling in general. You've got Iowa, UNI, Iowa State and all these colleges in state. At Waverly you do have high expectations, but it's what makes us Waverly, I guess...All of the coaches are always pushing us to be our best."
NEXT: Maximus Magayna makes it look easy.
Photos: State Wrestling Championships in Des Moines
State Wrestling Final3 10
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna celebrates after defeating Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 31
Osage's Barrett Muller celebrates after defeating South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 23
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold celebrates after defeating Midland's Cayden Miller during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 9
Osage's Nicholas Fox raises his arm after defeating Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 39
The Don Bosco wrestling team placed first in Class 1A for the fourth consecutive year during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 22
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold competes against Midland's Cayden Miller during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 29
Osage's Barrett Muller celebrates after defeating South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 34
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry smiles after his victory against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 30
Osage head coach Brent Jennnings jumps into the arms of Barrett Muller after his victory against South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 38
The Osage wrestling team placed second overall in Class 2A at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 2
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins competes against Southeast Polk's Carson Martinson during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 27
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty celebrates after defeating Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 26
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty celebrates after defeating Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 11
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna celebrates after defeating Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 3
Osage's Nicholas Fox competes against Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 20
Hudson's Tate Entriken raises his arm after defeating Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 24
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold celebrates after defeating Midland's Cayden Miller during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 35
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry smiles after his victory against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 14
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Bettendorf's Bradley Hill during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 16
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold celebrates after his victory against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 37
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker kneels on the mat after losing to Waukee Northwest's Ben Reiland in the final seconds of the Class 3A championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 36
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Waukee Northwest's Ben Reiland during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 13
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold paces the mat before his match against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 28
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against South Tama County's Gavin Bridgewater during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 32
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry competes against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 4
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema competes against Osage's Nicholas Fox during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema competes against Osage's Nicholas Fox during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 8
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins raises his arm after defeating Southeast Polk's Carson Martinson during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 40
The Don Bosco wrestling team placed first in Class 1A for the fourth consecutive year during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 21
Hudson's Tate Entriken jumps into the arms of head coach Wayne Haskovec after defeating Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 19
Hudson's Tate Entriken competes against Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 12
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna celebrates after defeating Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 1
Hudson's Karter Krapfl congratulates Underwood's Hagen Heistand after his loss to Heistand during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 33
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry competes against WACO, Wayland's Jonah Clark during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 41
The Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team placed third at the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 5
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 7
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Carl Barkema competes against Osage's Nicholas Fox during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 17
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold celebrates after his victory against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 18
Hudson's Tate Entriken competes against Westwood's Jackson Dewald during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final3 15
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against South Central Calhoun's Blake McAlister during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 4
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 3
Union's Jace Hedeman competes against Notre Dame, Burlington's Carter West during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 2
Union's Jace Hedeman raises his arm after defeating Notre Dame, Burlington's Carter West during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final 1
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin raises his arms in the air after Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 12
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin raises his arm after defeating Cascade's Brock Morris during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 9
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker kisses his bicep after defeating Pleasant Valley's Luke Vonderhaar during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 17
Hudson's Karter Krapfl celebrates with his coaches after defeating West Sioux's Mikey Baker during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 7
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty raises his arm after defeating North Scott's AJ Petersen during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 16
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 11
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Cascade's Brock Morris during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 20
Riceville's Lawson Losee celebrates with his coaches after defeating West Sioux's Cullen Koedam during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 21
Hudson's Tate Entriken pumps his fists in the air after defeating West Sioux's Carson Lynott during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 19
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against Regina, Iowa City's Aidan Udell during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 18
Riceville's Lawson Losee competes against West Sioux's Cullen Koedam during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 4
Cedar Falls' Dylan Whitt competes against Southeast Polk's Carter Martinson during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 6
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against North Scott's AJ Petersen during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 3
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Ankeny Centennial's Lucas Bruhl during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 15
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 13
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 24
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry competes against Kuemper Catholic's Cal Wanninger during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 5
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins competes against Xavier, Cedar Rapids' Christian Stanek during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 8
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Pleasant Valley's Luke Vonderhaar during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 10
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Cascade's Brock Morris during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 14
Central Springs' Clayton McDonough competes against West Hancock's Kellen Smith during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Eve 22
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold competes against Beckman Catholic's Owen Huehnergarth during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 12
Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna competes against West Hancock's Kane Zuehl during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 16
Hudson's Tate Entriken competes against South Hamilton's Brent Greenfield during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 15
Don Bosco's Cade Tenold competes against Akron-Westfield's Lane Kenny during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 18
Don Bosco's Carson Tenold competes against Underwood's Carter Davis during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 5
Denver's Joe Ebaugh competes against Alburnett's Brody Neighbor during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 20
Don Bosco's Jared Thiry raises his arm after his victory against Panorama's Cooper Anderson during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 11
Hudson's Karter Krapfl competes against Emmetsburg's Ryan Brennan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 1
Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin competes against Lake Mills' Lucas Oldenkamp during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 26
Osage's Nicholas Fox competes against Assumption's Allen Catour during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 13
Riceville's Lawson Losee competes against Sigourney-Keota's Cade Molyneux during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 8
Central Springs' Clayton McDonough competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 14
Don Bosco's Jacob Thiry competes against West Sioux's Cullen Koedam during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 29
Dike-New Hartford's Nick Reinicke competes against Notre Dame, Burlington's CJ Walrath during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 24
Union's Caleb Olson competes against Greene County's McKinley Robbins during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 21
Don Bosco's Mack Ortner competes against East Buchanan's Cody Fox during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 7
Central Springs' Clayton McDonough competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 4
Don Bosco's Kyler Knaack competes against Riverside, Oakland's Jace Rose during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 28
Osage's Chase Thomas competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Gabe Sanders during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 3
Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball competes against Nashua-Plainfield's Garret Rinken during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 22
Union's Jace Hedeman competes against West Liberty's Colin Cassady during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 17
Columbus Catholic's Carson Hartz competes against West Sioux's Carson Lynott during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 32
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Webster City's Jaxon Cherry during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 23
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against Glenwood's Matthew Beem during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 33
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Webster City's Jaxon Cherry during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 6
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Lisbon's Tiernan Boots during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri Aft 25
Union's Hunter Worthen competes against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Garrett Seaba during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 21
Cedar Falls's Dylan Whitt competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Cayden Langreck during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 28
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Boone's Hector Garcia during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 16
Waverly-Shell Rock's Zane Behrends competes against Prairie, Cedar Rapids' Blake Gioimo during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 9
Union's Hunter Worthen competes against West Deleware's Logan Peyton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 5
Union's Caleb Olson competes against East Marshall's Dominik Ridout during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 23
Waverly-Shell Rock's Aiden Riggins competes against Iowa City, West's Kael Scranton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 2
Union's Jace Hedeman competes against Davis County's Emmitt Newton during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 3
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against North Fayette Valley's Nick Kockduring the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 22
Cedar Falls's Dylan Whitt competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Cayden Langreck during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 26
Waverly-Shell Rock's Layne McDonald competes against Norwalk's Hunter Blomgren during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 14
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Clarke, Osceola/Murray's Tyler Binning during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 24
Waterloo East's Demaris Henderson competes against Epworth, Western Dubuque's Greyson Gardner during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 13
Osage's Cole Jeffries competes against Webster City's CJ Hisler during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 17
Waverly-Shell Rock's Trever Anderson competes against Ankeny's Trever Anderson during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 12
Dike-New Hartford's Nick Reinicke competes against Harlan's Zane Bendorf during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 10
Union's Stone Schmitz competes against Red Oak's Dawson Bond during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 25
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Colin Flannagan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Carter Fecht competes against Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 15
Dike-New Hartford'sWil Textor competes against Assumption's Aiden Morgan during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 6
Osage's Anders Kittelson competes against Spirit Lake Park's Jonathon Burnette during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Fri 20
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Fort Dodge's Damarion Ross during the quarterfinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 9
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Dowling Catholic's Jacob Frost during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 2
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Underwood's Gable Porter during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 1
Don Bosco's Garrett Funk competes against Underwood's Gable Porter during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 5
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block competes against Dowling Catholic's Jacob Frost during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Wrestling Final2 10
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block raises his arm after defeating Dowling Catholic's Jacob Frost during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
