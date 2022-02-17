Waverly-Shell Rock, Don Bosco win State Dual Championships

The 2022 State Wrestling Tournament got started on Wednesday with the Dual Championships and the Cedar Valley had plenty of reason to celebrate.

Don Bosco and Waverly-Shell Rock are the 2022 state champions in dual wrestling for 1A and 3A, respectively. It's the second dual championship in a row for both schools the fourth in five years for Don Bosco.

The Dons started their path by defeating Emmestburg 60-8 and Logan-Magnolia 62-12. That sent them to the finals against Lisbon.

Don Bosco initially went up in the finals 9-0 after 106 pounder Caleb Coffin won by fall in just 18 seconds and 113 pounder Cole Frost won by 7-2 decision.

Don Bosco then fell behind 8-6 after losing the 120 and 126 contests, but Garret Funk put them back on top 10-8 after winning a 20-6 MD at 132. Lisbon went up 11-10 after winning the 138 match, but Don Bosco took a 17-11 lead after Myles McMahon (145) won a 4-3 decision and Foxe Youngblut (152) won a 13-5 MD.

Losses at the 160 and 170 spot put Bosco behind 19-17, but then came the brothers Cade and Carson Tenold. Cade won his match at 182 by Fall at 5:26 against before Carson won by Fall in 52 seconds at 195. That put the Dons up 29-19 before Jared Thiry won the 220 match by forfeit and Lisbon won the 285 match by forfeit. That made the final score 38-25 in favor of Don Bosco.

The Go-Hawks breezed past their first two opponents 64-12 (against Johnston) and 57-15 (against Linn-Mar). That sent them to the finals where they faced Southeast Polk for the fourth consecutive season.

After Alex Hoynyak won the 106 match by 7-4 decision to put WSR up 3-0, Southeast Polk caught fire, winning at 113, 120, 126 and 132 to go up 14-3. Ryder Block won the 138 match by Fall at 4:55 to make it 14-9, but was then deducted a point after the match for unsportsmanlike conduct to make it 14-8. Southeast Polk then won the 145 and 152 matches to take a 20-8 lead.

Aiden Riggins won the 160 match by 18-7 MD before Sean Mwangi won a 5-1 decision at 170 to pull WSR within 20-15. Southeast Polk won by fall at 182 to extend their lead to 26-15 and delivered a crushing blow to the Go-Hawks' title chances.

It was all Go-Hawks the rest of the way as McRae Hagarty won the 195 match by Fall, Jake Walker won the 220 match by 5-3 decision and Layne McDonald delivered the killing blow as he won by Fall in 5:18 to put six points on the board and give WSR a 30-25 state championship victory.

