Watson named first head coach of girls' wrestling at Waterloo East

WATERLOO — Waterloo East high school announced the hiring of the first coach of the school's new girls' wrestling program.

Anthony Watson, of Waterloo, will become the first coach as the Trojans embark on their inaugural season in 2022-23.

In a press release, Waterloo East Athletic Director Tim Moses said East was excited for Watson to assume the role as girls' wrestling coach.

“Watson’s background in boys’ and girls’ wrestling and experience at the collegiate level will bring a sense of enthusiasm and continue to help develop a championship mindset within the wrestling community and program,” Moses said.

Currently an assistant coach for the Trojans, Watson attended East as a freshman in 1999 and placed fourth in the state before moving to Iowa City for the remainder of his prep career.

Collegiately, Watson wrestled at Iowa and Cal-State Bakersfield.