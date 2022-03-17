Waterloo seeks to rebuild wrestling prominence

In Jim Miller’s senior year of high school, Waterloo was the most successful wrestling city in the biggest wrestling state in America. But now, he says it’s seeing other towns creep up to take that spot.

Miller, who serves as the director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame/Dan Gable Museum, graduated from Waterloo East in 1971. Back then, his sport was the talk of the town and the rosters of East and West regularly graced the front page of The Courier. And long before he won the gold in Munich and turned the University of Iowa into a dynasty, Gable was going undefeated at West.

However, Miller says that prominence is now in question as Waterloo has taken a step back.

“Right now, it’s not as prominent," he said. "Gilbertville (Don Bosco) won the state title last year and have a number of times in 1A…Waverly-Shell Rock is the top 3A school in the large class up the road, 15 miles. So yeah, there’s great wrestling around us, but we’re not as good as we have been. And we’re trying to get that back.”

This season was Waverly-Shell Rock’s second consecutive year to take home the state dual championship while Don Bosco their fourth in five years. Bosco also won their fourth consecutive traditional state title while WSR finished third after winning three straight.

But in Waterloo, the cylinders don’t seem to be fully firing. According to Miller, the reasons as to why are varied. Greater talent in the surrounding areas has been a definite contributor, but in general students seem to be less interested.

“I’d say it’s some of both if you talk about numbers and participation,” Miller said. “And yeah, other places have upped their game, but it’s really has helped keep our sport great.”

Miller and others are working to return the shine to Waterloo. West, East and Columbus Catholic all sport some exceptional wrestlers on their rosters. This includes Maximus Magayna of Columbus, who just won his second consecutive state title at 160.

Waterloo West has struggled, finishing at 9-14 in the 2021-22 season. However, they made it to 14-10 in the 2019-20 season, their first winning record in a decade. COVID-19 threw a wrench in their progress, but outgoing head coach Steve Farrell said that in his four-year tenure, the interest in wrestling at West has continued to go up.

“We had good leaders," he said. "We had some wrestlers that were not first-year wrestlers, going to youth programs, things like that. I think that’s what really helps if you have kids going through your youth feeder, onto your middle school and onto your high school.”

At Waterloo East, head coach Christopher Tims has been sharpening the wrestling team into a formidable machine that generates divisional and state-qualified athletes. In the two years since he took the helm, they’ve been able to recruit more students, fielding a full team for most of 2021-22. Injuries plagued the end of their season, but three of their wrestlers qualified for state, and others received athletic conference honors and a district champion in sophomore DeMaris Henderson. Eli Sallis even managed to place at state.

“Kids are having fun,” Tims said. “They’re hungry, they’re enjoying the sport, they’re learning a lot.”

Like Farrell, Tims attributes this largely to getting kids into wrestling at a young age. Youth clubs like the Evansdale Wolves and Immortal Athletics can teach children the fundamentals of the sport, and in turn, Tims added that their success will attract more people to join in.

“When you’ve got a lot of young athletes and they have friends, and they’re doing it and having some success, then it just naturally generates more kids that want to join in,” Tims said. “They see something. They see the camaraderie, the energy, and they see the success that we’re having, and they want to be a part of that.”

The town also has events like the Battle of Waterloo to keep enthusiasm high, being one of the largest varsity wrestling tournaments in the region. Meanwhile, the attendance at West Gymnasium and even the McLeod Center is packed whenever the University of Northern Iowa has a home dual. It’s enthusiasm that the Waterloo wrestling community hopes will eventually lead to a resurgence.

“It’s the long game,” Tims said. “It doesn’t happen overnight and me personally, I have no problem with playing the long game.”

