Wartburg adds two-time finalist from Underwood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Logan James, a four-time state placewinner and a two-time state finalist from Underwood, announced his commitment to Wartburg College Friday on Twitter.

James has been the state runner-up at 132 (2019) and 138 (2020).

James finished the 2020 season with a 28-3 mark with his only loss to an opponent from Iowa coming in the finals to four-time state champion Cael Happel of Lisbon.

James joins Independence's Matthew Doyle and Waverly-Shell Rock's Carter Proffitt in announcing their intentions to wrestle for the 14-time NCAA Division III National Champions in the last two weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.