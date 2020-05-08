You are the owner of this article.
Wartburg adds two-time finalist from Underwood
COLLEGE WRESTLING

Wartburg adds two-time finalist from Underwood

Logan James posted this to Twitter Friday announcing his commitment to wrestle at Wartburg College. 

Logan James, a four-time state placewinner and a two-time state finalist from Underwood, announced his commitment to Wartburg College Friday on Twitter.

James has been the state runner-up at 132 (2019) and 138 (2020).

James finished the 2020 season with a 28-3 mark with his only loss to an opponent from Iowa coming in the finals to four-time state champion Cael Happel of Lisbon. 

James joins Independence's Matthew Doyle and Waverly-Shell Rock's Carter Proffitt in announcing their intentions to wrestle for the 14-time NCAA Division III National Champions in the last two weeks. 

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

