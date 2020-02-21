W-SR on brink of back-to-back 3A championships

DES MOINES -- The plan was to win them all.
Waverly-Shell Rock nearly did that Friday. The Go-Hawks went 25-6 in individual matches and advanced five wrestlers to the state finals as they seized control of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
W-SR piled up 147 points, while Fort Dodge had 103 and Southeast Polk 94.
“It never goes by the mapped plan,” smiled Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome. “In the map plan, we’d win every match.”
Ryder Block at 106, Bailey Roybal at 113, Aiden Riggins at 132, Evan Yant at 152 and Brayden Wolf at 220 each reached the finals, and the Go-Hawks will have nine total wrestlers who will finish sixth or better.
After a strong day Thursday in the opening round where it led by a point, W-SR came out on fire in the quarterfinals and never cooled off.
The Go-Hawks won their first four quarterfinals by bonus as they advanced seven to the semifinals, which started much like the quarterfinals with a lot of W-SR wrestlers winning.
Block, a freshman, improved to 43-0 with a 4-0 win over Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren. Block scored takedowns in each of the first two periods.
“My coaches told me to stay smart, do what I do best and have fun,” Block said. “I guess I went out and did that. It feels good. All those extra workouts and everything I’ve done has paid off.
“I still have one more, so I can’t get too high on myself.”
Roybal, the South Dakota State recruit, followed with a 4-1 win over Blaine Frazier of Notre Dame/West Burlington, and then it was Riggins celebrating his 16th birthday by rolling to a 10-3 win over now four-time state medalist Brock Espalin of Des Moines East.
“This is the best present I could ask for," said Riggins, who lost in the 106-pound semifinals last year and settled for third.
“Last year after that match in the semifinals, it sucked,” Riggins said. “But it pushed me and I’ve been working to get here again. That was the motivation.”
Senior Evan Yant made the Go-Hawks 4-for-4 in semifinal matches when he beat Waukee’s Cody Anderson, 6-4 in sudden victory at 152. Yant beat Anderson, 3-1, in sudden victory in last week’s district final and he didn’t waiver from the script, using a low single to the left leg before switching to a double to finish.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have wrestled a ton and know each other’s styles,” Yant said of Anderson. “He knew that single was coming because that is what I hit in overtime at districts.
“This feels great after being here for four years and never getting the job done.”
Carter Proffitt and McCrae Hagarty dropped semifinals at 160 and 170, before senior Brayden Wolf gave W-SR its fifth finalist with an 18-3 technical fall over Hunter Randall of Clinton.
“What a day,” Whitcome said. “Honestly, our guys just performed so well, even in the matches we lost. Just super proud of the way they competed and gave themselves a chance in every match.”
While the Go-Hawks took control in the team race, Fort Dodge still had a chance mathematically.
“I think we are in a good place,” Whitcome said. "I feel pretty good."
In addition to the seven wrestlers who reached the semifinals, the Go-Hawks will also see brothers Jake Walker and Luke Walker on the podium.
Luke Walker, a junior who weighs in at 201, made it in the 285 division, while Jake, a freshman, is on the stand at 195. They are the grandsons of the late Wartburg College head coach, Dick Walker.
“That is awesome,” Whitcome said of Luke. “He was in a tough situation with Brayden and his brother, and he stepped to the plate and I couldn’t be happier for him. He just kept believing.”
The Go-Hawks got pins from Block, Roybal, Riggins and Wolf in the quarterfinals, while Yant had a major decision.
“Coming into the morning we knew we would have to have a good round,” Whitcome said. “Hats off to our kids and our assistant coaching staff for their approach and getting ready for the morning.”
Three metro wrestlers secured spots on the podium.
Waterloo West’s Kaden Karns overcame a disappointing, one-point loss in the quarterfinals to pin Parker McBride of Iowa City West in 5:20 to make the 120 podium.
Cedar Falls sophomore Dylan Whitt at 138 and Collin Bohnenkamp at 195 also won consolation quarterfinal matches. Whitt beat Jared Cordes of Western Dubuque, 7-0, while Bohnenkamp pinned Colton Dreith of Storm Lake.
Karns, Whitt and Bohnenkamp will all wrestle for seventh. For Bohnenkamp it will be his second state medal