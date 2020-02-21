W-SR on brink of back-to-back 3A championships

DES MOINES -- The plan was to win them all.

Waverly-Shell Rock nearly did that Friday. The Go-Hawks went 25-6 in individual matches and advanced five wrestlers to the state finals as they seized control of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

W-SR piled up 147 points, while Fort Dodge had 103 and Southeast Polk 94.

“It never goes by the mapped plan,” smiled Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome. “In the map plan, we’d win every match.”

Ryder Block at 106, Bailey Roybal at 113, Aiden Riggins at 132, Evan Yant at 152 and Brayden Wolf at 220 each reached the finals, and the Go-Hawks will have nine total wrestlers who will finish sixth or better.

After a strong day Thursday in the opening round where it led by a point, W-SR came out on fire in the quarterfinals and never cooled off.

The Go-Hawks won their first four quarterfinals by bonus as they advanced seven to the semifinals, which started much like the quarterfinals with a lot of W-SR wrestlers winning.

Block, a freshman, improved to 43-0 with a 4-0 win over Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren. Block scored takedowns in each of the first two periods.