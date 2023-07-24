FARGO, N.D. – Don Bosco of Gilbertville junior-to-be Kyler Knaack completed an incredible week at the USA Wrestling Nationals at the FargoDome.

After capturing a 16U freestyle title earlier this week, Knaack took home the Greco-Roman title Saturday which in combination with his folkstyle national crown he won in April earned him the prestigious USA Wrestling Triple Crown.

Fort Dodge sophomore-to-be Dreshaun Ross also was a Triple Crown winner this weekend.

Saturday in the 16U Greco-Roman finals, Knaack built a 4-1 lead over Jimmy Nastny of Illinois before holding off a late takedown attempt to win the title, 4-3.

A third Iowan claimed victory Saturday in Greco-Roman as Cedar Falls’ Hayden Schwab, the son of Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab, won the 16U 94-pound title.

Schwab beat Jarrett Smith of Michigan, who won the freestyle national title earlier in the week, by technical fall, 10-2, in 3 minutes and 50 seconds in the title match. Schwab topped Chase Kastner of Connecticut in the semifinals.

In the junior division, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Ryker Graff finished as runner-up in Greco-Roman at 120. He lost to Elyle Francisco of Alaska in the finals, 8-0.

Incoming Northern Iowa freshmen, Nick Fox of Osage, captured the 170-pound crown with a 5-4 win over Tyler Secoy of Georgia in the finals. Fox also was an all-American in freestyle. In the semifinals, Fox beat Angelo Posada of California by technical fall, 8-0, in 1:16.

Iowa State recruit Tate Naaktgeboren beat Franklin Ordonez-Ferandez of Florida, 6-1, to win at 182, to complete a double win in Fargo. He also claimed the 182-freestyle title.

Don Bosco graduate Jared Thiry took fourth at 220. He lost 5-3 to Coby Merrill of California in the third-place match.