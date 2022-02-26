Unions Jace Hedeman is just getting started

NOTE: This is the final part in our five part series celebrating this years state champion wrestlers.

When Jace Hedeman walked into the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines last weekend, he carried with him an undefeated record and high expectations.

He left the Arena Saturday night with both still intact.

Hedeman, a freshman at Union La Porte City, finished his first year of varsity wrestling with a record of 46-0 and a 1A state championship at 106 pounds. After winning his final match of the season, a 7-3 decision over Notre Dames Carter West, Hedeman was direct about how he was feeling.

"It feels good,” he said. “I mean, it’s what I expected. I knew I was going to win. I had the mindset. It feels good.”

On the first day of competition, Hedeman won by Fall over Ethan Long of Monticello in 3:11. He didn’t have much trouble on Friday, either, as he beat Emmitt Newton of Davis County by a 5-2 decision in the quarterfinals and Colin Cassady of West Liberty by an 8-3 decision in the semis. Then came the championship win.

Hedeman joined Julian Worthen as Unions two state champions at 106 this season. The crazy thing is, Hedeman is only going to keep getting better moving forward.

“Obviously there’s more to come,” he said. “There’s a lot of room to improve. I didn’t set up my shots and my bottom obviously needs work.”

This coming from a kid who had just finished his year undefeated and won a state title. Still, Hedeman has lofty goals for the future.

“(Going undefeated) obviously feels good,” Hedeman said. “Hopefully I get the highest career wins at Union. That’s the goal. If I keep it up and keep going I think I could. I can’t stop now.”

With the guidance of Knights coaches Bart Mahler and Max Thompson, Hedeman believes Union La Porte City will always be competitive.

“It’s amazing (to have those guys in my corner),” Hedeman said. “They push you so hard. Max sets our goals and so does Bart. They set our standards that high and push us as hard as they can.”

Hedeman wasn't alone on the podium. Union sent six wrestlers to Des Moines and he was one of five that ended up placing. The freshman phenom offered nothing but praise for his teammates.

“I love those guys,” Hedeman said. “They all work so hard. We all have the same goals, so we push each other and we all love each other so it’s a great community.”

Hedeman said he set the goal of winning a state championship all four years before even starting his freshman season. He set lofty goals before even taking the mat for the first time. 46 matches in, he's lived up to his own high standards. If he keeps on going, there's no reason to think he won't make history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0