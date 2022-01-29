Union wins NICL Conference Tournament

Multiple coaches at the NICL Conference Wrestling Tournament referred to the competition as a "dress rehearsal" or "tune up." With sectionals and districts still to go, that's a fair assessment.

Still, for the Union La Porte City Knights, Saturday must've felt like a big confidence booster heading into the post season.

Union finished the day in first place as a team with a final score of 191.5. They had four individual champions on the day.

"We've had some good rounds," said Union head coach Bart Mehlert after the semifinals. "We got seven in the finals so everyone in the semifinals won their match...We stress that the backside points are just as important as the backside points for us."

The finals started off fantastic for Union as Jace Hedeman remained undefeated on the season as he triumphed in the 106 first place match. The Knights immediately followed that up with Brayden Bohnsack's win in the 113 first place match by TF.

It kept getting better for the Knights as the finals wore on. Caleb Olsen found himself battling from behind for most of the 1st place match at 132 pounds, but he triumphed over Denver's Joe Ebaugh by Fall at 5:42.

Speaking of Denver, Ebaugh was their only finalist on the day, but they did have 10 out of their 12 wrestlers place by the end of the tournament. The Cyclones finished the evening in fourth place with 132.5 points.

"We had some good and some bad," said head coach Nate Skaar. "I just look at progress and weather we're making it or not and I think that we are."

The first finals hiccup for Union came in the 138 match as Keegan Ellsworth was defeated by Dominik Rideout of EMG by a 12-4 MD. The Knights bounced back quickly, however, as Hunter Worthen took first place in the 152 spot by 8-4 decision a week after his sister Jillian won a state championship at the 106 spot.

The Knights suffered another setback in the 160 match as Stone Schmitz was defeated by Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna in an 8-2 decision. The last finalist for the Knights was Gabe Hanson at the 285 spot who lost in a 5-2 tiebreaker match to Christian Stoler of Oelwein.

The Columbus Catholic Sailors had as strong a day as anyone as they sent four wrestlers to the finals including Magayna. Along with Magayna's win, Mason Knipp took victory in the 195 bout by a 3-2 decision over Dike-New Hartford's Zach Adelmund. The Sailors' other two finalists were Connor Knudtson (220) and Carson Hartz (182). Hartz was defeated by 8-3 decision to Hudson's Tate Entriken while Knudtson lost to DNH's Will Textor by 5-2 decision. Columbus Catholic finished in eighth place as a team with 114 points.

The Hudson Pirates had a lot of success on Saturday as they sent three wrestlers to the finals. Ben Holton made the finals at 126, but he was defeated by Kanen Decker of Wapsie Valley in a 7-1 Decision. Karter Krapfl wrestled for the Pirates next at the 145 spot and ultimately came away with the win by Fall at 5:49. Entriken was the final Pirate to compete in the finals at 182 and finished in first after his win over Hartz. Hudson took third place as a team with 148 points.

"We had a good go," Pirates head coach Wayne Haskovec. "I think some of our veteran guys are a little bit more used to this setting. I think some of our younger guys are starting to feel themselves through the tournament, but we've had a good day."

The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines had their share of success on the day as well. They sent three wrestlers to the finals with Cayden Buskohl taking the win in the 170 match by 12-7 decision. With Adelmund's runner-up finish along with Textor's championship, the Wolverines placed three in the finals and finished in seventh as a team with 117 points.

The last Cedar Valley team competing in the tournament was the Jesup J-Hawks. They finished with 78 points as a team, placing them 10th overall as they had three wrestlers finish in third place in their respective weight classes.

