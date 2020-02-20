Union's Thomsen feels fortunate to still be wrestling

DES MOINES – Union of La Porte City state champion Jack Thomsen doesn't think he’s ever been filled with so much emotion.

Thomsen gets chills when he thinks back to 10 days ago when, at the Knights’ 2A district at Huxley, he found himself looking from the outside in at a state tournament berth.

With more than 150 victories on his resume, the South Dakota State recruit had the unthinkable happen in Huxley in his district opener … he got pinned.

“It took me about 20 minutes to process what happened, that I had got pinned,” Thomsen said. “I couldn’t believe that it could happen to me, getting pinned defensively, and not making it to state as a senior.”

That loss left Thomsen on pins and needles as the waning seconds of the 145-pound championship match at Huxley was tied between North Polk’s Nicholas Bockenstedt, the wrestler who had defeated Thomsen, and Perry’s Jacob Nelson.

But just as the final 10 seconds were beginning to tick off the clock, Bockenstedt scored for an 8-6 victory, awarding Thomsen a path to state. Thomsen raced down that path with a 12-2 win over Nelson to earn his fourth trip to the state tournament, and the dream of becoming a two-time state champion was still alive.