Union High clear winner in triangular

Union High wrestling had a strong showing at home in their Thursday night triangular against Jesup and Oewelwein, walking away from the mat with 104 points while giving up 38 points. 24 of those points were the result of forfeits.

“Everybody takes care of business in the open weights we have and you can’t do anything about it,” Union coach Bart Mahlert said after the meet, adding that he was proud of their overall performance.

He had reason to be. Of the nine wins they racked up against Oelwein, four were the result of pins. The fastest of these was performed by 106-pounder Jace Hademan, who pinned Kale Berinobis in just 47 seconds. Hademan got a second pin that night against Steel Rolison of Jesup in 1:17. This brings him up to a 48-10 record this season, and brings his total pin count up to 26.

The Union High Knights fared even better against the Jesup J-Hawks with a 54-16 score and six pins throughout the dual. No Union wrestler was pinned by Jesup. In fact, 12 of Jesup's 16 points came by forfeit. The 120-pounder Treven Delagardelle gave Jesup their other four points. He won by major decision over Briar Mast with a 14-2 score towards the end of the evening.

Like Hedeman, 160-pounder Stone Schmitz and 170-pounder Brock Ruzicka got pins in both of their duals against Oelwein and Jesup. At 39 seconds, Ruzicka’s pin over Jesup’s Connor Even was the fastest in the dual.

