UNI basketball recruit Chase Courbat is a double-double machine for No. 1 Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Chase Courbat has a love, hate relationship with basketball rims.
On game nights, Cedar Falls’ 6-foot-9 senior center typically uses his ability to block and alter shots to protect one rim, while he tries to rip the other rim from the backboard with powerful two-handed dunks.
The Tigers’ center is one of multiple players recording highlight reel finishes for a team that entered the week with a 10-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A.
“When we get dunks it makes everyone happy,” Courbat said. “It’s definitely a momentum shifter. It’s an energy boost and I think everyone loves it. We have just a great bench this year, too, everyone is always excited with energy and that just makes us even happier because we’re all excited for each other.”
Courbat has become a model of consistency during his fourth season playing varsity basketball within a Cedar Falls program that has recorded an 8-1 state tournament record with two titles and a third place finish over the previous three years. He’s averaging 12.4 points on 67.5% shooting to go with a team-high 9.4 rebounds – 4.2 on the offensive end – and 1.7 blocks per game.
“He’s just been such a solid performer,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said. “He’s a standout among several standouts. He’s averaging basically a double-double for us which is just phenomenal in high school basketball.”
A University of Northern Iowa basketball recruit, Courbat learned the game from one of his hometown university’s greats. Chase’s grandfather, John Martin, is a member of the UNI athletics Hall of Fame and was a double-double machine in his own right.
Martin averaged 19 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for Norm Stewart’s Panthers in 1970 and finished with over 1,000 career points. Courbat’s grandfather went on to serve as an assistant coach at Cedar Falls High School for 17 years.
During workouts with Martin in his developmental years, concepts of defense and rebounding were ingrained within Courbat, who also learned to never stop working on his pivots.
“Ever since I was young, he’d always take me to the gym to shoot,” Courbat recalls. “Definitely one of our biggest bonding points is basketball. It’s pretty much the main topic we talk about. He’s always helped me out and taught me a lot of stuff about the game.”
Early into his varsity basketball career at Cedar Falls, Courbat learned added lessons about the game’s physicality from veteran teammates such as Jack Campbell and Jackson Frericks. Campbell and Frericks currently reside on the University of Iowa football roster.
“I think that really helped him,” Schultz said. “He learned the motor you have to play with and the way you have to play as a post player in a physical league, along with the intangibles with way they approached practice and how hard they work in the offseason.”
Courbat has the most career high school appearances out of any player on this year’s senior-led team. Fellow senior post Joe Knutson has been among Courbat’s teammates since fourth grade, and they form a dynamic high-low combination.
Carter Janssen, Landon Wolf and point guard Trey Campbell are also elite scorers, facilitators and lengthy defenders within the starting five. Depth extends to the bench for a Cedar Falls team that has embraced fluid ball movement and punishes double teams.
“I think we’ve blended great,” Courbat said. “There’s no selfishness. With a bunch a weapons, there’s not a single weak link. Everyone is just for the team and wants everyone to be successful. It’s helped us along this year.”
The Tigers are averaging 18 assists a game and shooting 54% from the field.
“Our team assist totals have been off the charts this year,” Schultz said. “We’re moving the ball effectively, it’s not sticking. That has been one our best strengths. I’m proud of our guys for really sharing it.”
Into his fourth year within a program that has become a consistent title contender, Courbat sees similarities between this year’s Tigers and the school’s first two state championship teams.
“You learn how you have to act in practice, how you have to take every single day serious – every single drill you have to do your hardest because those are the things that count,” Courbat said, recalling memories from his freshman and sophomore seasons. “When you’re down in a game or if you’re in a tough game and there’s adversity, the things that shine through are the things that you practice hard – practice over and over again.
“Our team (this season) takes every practice seriously and it’s been a great year so far. We’ve had some really good practices and everyone is on the same page with what our goals are, and it’s just really fun.”
While playing in the low post at the Division I level will be no easy task, Schultz believes Courbat will do what it takes to put himself in the best position to succeed at UNI.
“He’s going to approach it from the standpoint of he knows he needs to get stronger,” Schultz said. “But he’s doing some of those things so consistently this year – the running the floor, playing with two hands, being strong with the basketball. He’s got the length, he’s got the athleticism. I think it’s just taking that work ethic to the next level.”
