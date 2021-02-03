UNI basketball recruit Chase Courbat is a double-double machine for No. 1 Cedar Falls

Courbat has the most career high school appearances out of any player on this year’s senior-led team. Fellow senior post Joe Knutson has been among Courbat’s teammates since fourth grade, and they form a dynamic high-low combination.

Carter Janssen, Landon Wolf and point guard Trey Campbell are also elite scorers, facilitators and lengthy defenders within the starting five. Depth extends to the bench for a Cedar Falls team that has embraced fluid ball movement and punishes double teams.

“I think we’ve blended great,” Courbat said. “There’s no selfishness. With a bunch a weapons, there’s not a single weak link. Everyone is just for the team and wants everyone to be successful. It’s helped us along this year.”

The Tigers are averaging 18 assists a game and shooting 54% from the field.

“Our team assist totals have been off the charts this year,” Schultz said. “We’re moving the ball effectively, it’s not sticking. That has been one our best strengths. I’m proud of our guys for really sharing it.”

Into his fourth year within a program that has become a consistent title contender, Courbat sees similarities between this year’s Tigers and the school’s first two state championship teams.