CRESCO — Top senior wrestlers from Northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota will square off Friday at 7 p.m. in the annual all-star Border Battle at Crestwood High School.

“We’ve got some real quality veteran wrestlers representing the Iowa squad, and southeast Minnesota continues to be one of the best overall regions for Minnesota,” noted Dennis Meirick, president of the hosting Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame.

“The Iowa squad has 10 state qualifiers and nine wrestlers who have won over 100 matches in their high school careers.”

That list includes Crestwood’s Kaden Anderlik and Colter Bye and MFL Mar-Mac’s Garret Keehner, who all placed third at the recent Iowa state high school tournament.

Other wrestlers who have committed are Hunter Fousek (Crestwood), Gunner Rodgers (North Fayette Valley), Michael Egen (MFL Mar-Mac), Nathan Hyde (Wapsie Valley), Miles Hansmeier (Waukon), Chad Eastman (Riceville), Hunter Miller (MFL Mar-Mac), Cam Rasing (New Hampton/Turkey Valley), Weston Fantz (North Fayette Valley), Tayton Bullerman (South Winneshiek), Stone Peckham (Crestwood) and Rylan Duffy (Wapsie Valley).

Tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for students and will be sold at the door.

