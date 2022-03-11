The 2022 All-Cedar Valley Wrestling Team

The 2021-2022 wrestling season was a fruitful one for the Cedar Valley. With that in mind, it wasn't easy making selections for this years All-Cedar Valley Wrestling Team. Still, we managed to put it together. Let's take a look.

Wrestler of the Year: Aiden Riggins, senior, Waverly-Shell Rock, 160

There were several options to choose from this year, but an undefeated Go-Hawk that dominated as much as Riggins did was just too good to pass up. Riggins went 43-0 on the season en route to a repeat individual state championship title. He was one of three individual champions for the Go-Hakws' third place team at state. He had little trouble in Des Moines, winning his matches by Fall, two technical falls, and a 8-3 decision. Riggins will wrestle for the University of Iowa next year.

Coach of the Year: Chris Ortner, Don Bosco

On one hand, Don Bosco entered this season having won three consecutive state titles and had two state champions returning from last year. At the same time, Ortner had some enormous shoes to fill after Tom Hogan stepped down last season. All Ortner did was lead the Dons to their fourth consecutive traditional state title, the fourth state dual tournament in five years and four individual champions. So far, he's kept the Don Bosco tradition of excellence alive.

First Team

106: Jace Hedeman, Union La Porte City, freshman

Through his first year as a varsity wrestler, Hedeman does not yet know what defeat tastes like. The freshman went 46-0 on the year and won the 2A individual state title at 106. He won his first match of the state tournament by Fall and won his next three matches by 5-2 decision, 8-3 decision and 7-3 decision. His goal is to break the school record for career wins and win a state title all four years. That is certainly possible.

113: Brayden Bohnsack, Union La Porte City, freshman

The future is clearly quite bright for the Knights. Bohnsack was fantastic in his first year of varsity wrestling, going 41-8 in 2A. Bohnsack finished the season in 8th place at the state wrestling tournament, collecting two wins on the weekend.

120: Gavin Reed, Columbus Catholic, junior

While two of his teammates may have gotten more headlines than him, Reed had an outstanding season in his own right. Reed found his way to the state tournament and fished his season 38-14, taking 7th place at the 1A state championships. He won his final match by 7-1 decision and will be back for more next year.

126: Kyler Knaack, Don Bosco, freshman

You weren't starting to think we'd leave to Dons out, were you? Knaack began his wrestling career in style, going 33-6 and advancing to the 1A state tournament. He finished his opening year of varsity in 6th place while picking up three victories in Des Moines.

132: Garrett Funk, Don Bosco, senior

There were multiple great options to choose from here, but you have to go with Funk. The senior went 31-3 in his final campaign and advanced all the way to the 132 lbs. state championship match. He came up short there, losing a 9-0 decision, but it was still a fantastic year to close out an outstanding career for Funk.

138: Ryder Block, Waverly-Shell Rock, junior

Block was in contention for wrestler of the year, that's how good he was. After winning a state title his freshman year and losing in the championship match his sophomore year, Block made it back to the 1st place podium. Heck, he didn't lose a single time along the way as he went 38-0 and won the finals match by 2-0 decision.

145: Karter Krapfl, Hudson, senior

Krapfl came back determined in the final year of his career. After finishing in fourth place at the 2021 state tournament, he lost just one match in the regular season and finished the final year of his career with a record of 48-2. He came up just short of winning a state title for the Pirates as he lost in the finals by 3-1 decision, but that doesn't change that Krapfl had a career to remember.

152: Dylan Whitt, Cedar Falls, senior

Whitt didn't end the Tigers' state champion draught, but boy did he impress all the same. The senior closed his excellent career with a 42-5 season and third place finish at the 3A state tournament. He won the final match of his career by 12-7 decision and plans to wrestle in college.

160: Riggins

It's was painful not placing Columbus Catholic sophomore Maximus Magayna here (more on him later). However, you can't leave an undefeated, state champion senior who is going to Iowa off the first team. You just can't.

170: Cade Tenold, Don Bosco, senior

You can't have a list of best wrestlers in the area without including a Tenold. Cade finished his career going 35-2 as a senior and winning his second consecutive state title, winning a 2-1 decision in his last ever high school match. He'll be wrestling for the North Carolina Tar Heels next year.

182: Tate Entriken, Hudson, senior

Entriken was named the conference MVP this season and it isn't hard to figure out why. The senior won his second consecutive state title by 3-2 decision after going 48-1 in the final year of his career. He currently has no plans to wrestle in college, though he certainly could if he changes his mind.

195: McCrae Haggarty, Waverly-Shell Rock, junior

It felt wrong leaving Carson Tenold out of this spot, but Haggarty was simply too good to pass up. He won his second consecutive state title with a 5-2 decision. Haggarty went 43-1 in his penultimate season and dominated most of his opponents. He'll try for a three-peat next season before taking his talents to the collegiate level.

220: Jared Thiry, Don Bosco, junior

Thiry was fantastic all year long for the Dons as he went 38-2 in his penultimate season. The stud made it all the way to the state title match where he won and 8-1 decision to earn the crown for the first time in his career. He'll be back for a shot at a repeat next season.

285: Jake Walker, Waverly-Shell Rock, junior

Walker was distraught after falling in the state title match by fall with just one second remaining. As head coach Eric Whitcome said immediately after, however, he had an outstanding year and he wrestled well enough to win. Walker went 38-3 on the season and has a second place finish to his name. He'll be back next year with his eyes on a state championship belt without a doubt.

Second Team

106: Caleb Coffin, Don Bosco, senior

Coffin went out a winner in the final wrestling match of his career (he doesn't plan to wrestle collegiately). He won the 1A state title game and finished his senior campaign 22-2.

113: Zane Behrends, Waverly-Shell Rock, sophomore

Behrends went 31-12 in his second varsity campaign and finished the year by taking 6th place in the 3A state tournament.

120: Braxten Westendorf, Waverly-Shell Rock, sophomore

Westendorf went 29-16 in his second year of varsity competition. He rounded out his year by finishing in 8th place at the 3A state tournament in Des Moines.

126: Sam Hornyak Waverly-Shell Rock, junior

Hornyak went 28-15 in his penultimate campaign and made it to the state tournament.

132: Joe Ebaugh, Denver, senior

Ebaugh finished his final year of high school by going 42-7. He wrapped it all up by finishing in 3rd place at the 3A state tournament.

138: Kaiden Knaack, Don Bosco, sophomore

Knaack went 33-14 on the season and advanced to the state tournament where he finished in 6th place.

145: Bas Diaz, Waverly-Shell Rock, freshman

You know you're off to a great start in your career when a third place finish is considered disappointing. That's just how good Diaz was as he finished his first varsity season 40-4.

152: Hunter Worthern, Union, senior

Worthen went 47-3 in his final campaign, finishing in 5th place at the 2A state tournament.

160: Maximus Magayna, Columbus Catholic, sophomore

The only reason Magayna isn't Wrestler of the Year is because of Riggins. If Riggins did not exist, Magayna is on the first team. The sophomore broke the single-season school record for wins, going 50-3. He won his second consecutive state title, just the second Columbus Catholic Sailor to ever win two individual state titles. After winning the first two matches of state by Fall, he won by 8-0 decision in the semis and 3-0 decision in the finals. You could easily argue that Magayna is Wrestler of the Year. Being an undefeated state champion senior on his way to Iowa pushes Riggins into the winners circle, however.

172: Eli Sallis, Waterloo East, senior

Sallis went 28-11 and became the first Waterloo East Trojan to place at the state tournament in years.

182: Nick Reinicke, Dike-New Hartford, junior

Reinicke went 40-4 this season in an impressive campaign. He advanced to the 2A semis before being defeated. However, he rebounded for a third place finish.

195: Carson Tenold, Don Bosco, senior

As mentioned earlier, it felt wrong leaving Tenold off the first team, but that's how good Haggarty was. Tenold went 27-2 this season and won his second consecutive state title, earning victory by Fall in just two minutes flat. He'll join Cade at UNC next year.

220: Layne McDonald, Waverly-Shell Rock, senior

The Go-Hawk went 21-5 in his final campaign and advanced to the 3A state tournament.

285: Mack Ortner, Don Bosco, junior

The junior went 28-12 and finished in 7th place at the 1A state tournament.

