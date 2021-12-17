The 11th annual Battle of Waterloo is here

The time has come once again to prepare for battle.

The 11th annual Battle of Waterloo will take place this weekend at Young Arena at 125 Commercial St. in Waterloo. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday and concluding Saturday night, the event has come to be regarded as the biggest regular season wrestling tournament in the state. This year is no exception as 32 teams will gather to determine the champions.

A quarter of those teams are from the Cedar Valley. It’s entirely possible one of those eight squads will bring home the championship.

The Cedar Falls Tigers will bring 21 wrestlers to Young Arena, led by Dylan Whitt at the 152 spt. Whitt finished last season as a state runner-up and could become the first Tiger to bring home an individual state championship since 2010.

The Denver Cyclones enter this weekend with 14 wrestlers. The Cyclones had one individual state champion in 2016 when they were Denver-Tripoli, but haven’t had one on their own since 1995.

The Don Bosco Dons will be in attendance 24 strong this weekend. The 1A powerhouse program is a regular at the Wells Fargo Arena year in and year out and this year won’t be any different. The Dons have a legitimate shot to win the Battle of Waterloo on the way there.

The Union Knights bring 17 wrestlers to Young Arena on Friday. La Porte City has had one individual state champion in each of the last two years (Jack Thomsen in 2019, Adam Ahrendsen in 2020). While they certainly hope that trend will continue this year, their eyes are focused on this weekend right now.

There’s 15 wrestlers on this year’s Columbus Catholic Sailors team. The 2004 Sailors squad was inducted into the Battle of Waterloo Hall of Fame Thursday night. That year’s team was the only CHS squad to win a state championship as a team and their last individual champion was in 2012.

The Waterloo East Trojans enter with 14 wrestlers. East boasts a proud tradition of eight state championships and 55 individual title winners, though their last title came in 1983 and the last individual champion came in 2010.

The Wahawks of Waterloo West carry 27 wrestlers on their squad this year. Like the Trojans, they too hold a proud history of 17 state championships as a team and 90 individual champions. Their last individual champion, however, was in 2014 and their most recent team title was in 1989.

Finally, there’s Waverly-Shell Rock. The Go-Hawks have a roster of 22 competitors and are one of the popular picks to win it all in 2A. It would mark their third consecutive state title as a team and they still have one of their four individual state champions on this year’s team in Ryder Block (138).

We’ll have coverage of the first day of the Battle in Sunday’s paper with additional coverage on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0