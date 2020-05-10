Teams will be allowed to 'opt out' of regional dual competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Council unanimously approved five recommendations from the IHSAA’s wrestling advisory committee last week.

The biggest change has to do with the regional dual competition.

Beginning with the 2020-21 season, programs can opt out of the dual team postseason events as long as they do it prior to the first competition date.

“I don’t like the opt out,” Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome said. “A lot of people will say I can say that because we are pretty good right now. But it wasn’t that long ago we had to drive down to No. 1 Southeast Polk and we got our butts handed to us. I think there is value in that. To be honest, we took down last year’s seniors on that trip and it was the impetus, drive to get back on top.”

Whitcome’s Go-Hawks, who have won the last two traditional Class 3A state titles, said it was important for his kids to be in that type of environment. He said if you are trying to grow a program you want to give as many kids a chance to wrestle in the postseason and want them to feel that experience and be hungry for more.