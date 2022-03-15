Steve Farrell resigns as West wrestling coach

Steven Farrell has resigned as the head wrestling coach of Waterloo West after four seasons.

Farrell said he tendered his resignation on March 1 and is awaiting approval from the School Board, which he expects will happen later this month. The primary reason for doing so, he said, was to spend more time with his family.

Farrell took over the Wahawks' wrestling program at the start of the 2018-19 season, leading them to a record of 9-11. The next year saw West improve to 14-10, the Wahawks first winning season in a decade.

Farrell’s work, however, goes far beyond the win-loss record. He’s been heavily involved in renewing interest in wrestling at West as other sports have taken the center stage. Youth programs have been a big component of this success, as was encouraging mentorship by the upperclassman. This included Kaden Karns, who holds the school record for most career wins at 150.

“I think that’s what really helps if you’ve got kids going through your youth feeder, then onto your middle school, then on to your high school,” Farrell said. “There’s a lot of kids, for example, this season that were plugged into our varsity lineup that this was their first year of wrestling. They did quite well, but…it takes a huge commitment in the sport of wrestling to be successful in it.”

Wins were not the only thing on Farrell’s mind. The coach counts his wins not in falls and major decisions, but in the students who graduated from high school and went on to wrestle in college. He takes pride in having coached the kids who applied the lessons of getting knocked down and standing back up into their lives in the armed forces.

Other times, the student coming into the gym and signing up for the team was just a kid trying to lose weight and get in shape, or be a part of a team. Whatever the reason, Farrell was more than happy to welcome them on board. And whenever those students met their goals, Farrell counted it in the win column.

“If I’m just teaching them wrestling, then I’ve failed as a coach,” Farrell said. “I want to teach them how to be successful in life.”

While he will no longer be the head coach at Waterloo West, Farrell will continue his work as a physical education teacher and will still run the Iron Sharpens Iron youth training camp.

