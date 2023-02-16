DES MOINES – After a long wait in a hotel room Thursday, Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome pulled his team into a room for one last message.

Before the Go-Hawks departed for Wells Fargo Arena to compete in the Class 3A quarterfinals, he told his wrestlers to visual all the good times and all the bad times they’ve endured this season.

To visualize and recall all the hard work they had put themselves through and when the moment things would be there toughest in competition, their mental strength would lift them to victory.

Behind several gritty performances, Waverly-Shell Rock pushed six wrestlers into the semifinals and have three more wrestlers still in contention to medal.

Those efforts have seen the Go-Hawks lead the 3A tournament through the quarterfinals with 101 points, 15 ½ in front of second place Southeast Polk.

Jake Walker, one of WSR’s six semifinalist, spoke of that meeting.

“He basically said the good moments and the bad moments, and those times when you were your strongest and when you were your weakest will help you pull through,” Walker said. “I know tonight and tomorrow when we have difficult matches those moments will and have made us strong and we will find a way to push through.”

Walker used a tilt to pin Joseph VanWetinga of Pleasant Valley in 1:17 to earn his third consecutive trip to the semifinals.

The Go-Hawks also got quarterfinal wins from Ryker Graff at 113, Ryder Block at 138, Bas Diaz at 145, Danny Diaz at 160 and McCrae Hagarty at 195.

Hagarty’s victory was one that showed the most grit.

Dealing with a deep and bad bone bruise in his left shoulder, twice Hagarty had to ask for injury time in the first period of his quarterfinal with Jes Krcil of Carlisle.

He trailed 2-0 after the first period, but he score a takedown that led to two near fall points midway through the second to go up 5-2, and finished with a 7-2 victory.

“Very gritty,” Whitcome said of Hagarty. “It is that time of the year. Everybody is a little beat up and we’ve been battling stuff here the last few weeks.

“For him to have that happen early and then battle through, pretty impressive.”

Whitcome said he hopes 24 hours of rest will help Hagarty feel better for Friday’s semifinals.

“We will see tomorrow,” Whitcome added. “We will see where we are at.”

When Ryker Graff was in that visualization, he visualized that he could beat anybody.

That is what he carried onto the mat before his 113-pound Class 3A state quarterfinal against Carlisle’s Aiden Serrano. Using a second-period takedown and then a reversal with 46 seconds left in the third, Graff earned a spot in the semifinals with a 4-1 win.

Graff said a strong performance during WSR’s 3A state dual championship run was a huge lift.

“That really boosted my confidence,” Graff said. “I knew I could beat any wrestler I wanted and I just have to go out there and scrap it out and beat them.”

Block cruised to a 23-7 technical fall over Isaac Bruhl of Ankeny Centennial. He needed just 4 minutes and 40 seconds to seal the deal.

Bas Diaz pinned Wesley Anderson of Waukee in 5:03, and Danny Diaz majored Gabe Carver of Urbandale, 9-1.

Zane Behrends at 132 and Caden Wetherell at 220 both have a shot at the podium, additionally for the Go-Hawks.

Cedar Falls’ Gerald Norton lost 10-1 to Damarion Ross of Fort Dodge in a 160 quarterfinal, while Drew Campbell recorded a pin and a technical fall in his two consolation matches.

Norton and Campbell will both wrestle in the consolation quarterfinals Friday to try to reach the podium.

Waterloo East’s Isaac Lomas won a pair of matches Thursday, including an 8-7 decision over Tyler Lee of Cedar Rapids Prairie that advanced Lomas to the consolation quarterfinals at 132 which is one victory away from reaching the podium and medaling.

Waterloo West’s Cooper Paxton scored a 16-1 technical fall over Kadan Borcherding-Johnson at 145, but was eliminated by Marshalltown’s Luke Hageman one match later, 7-2.