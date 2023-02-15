DES MOINES – As expected the Class 3A team race was tight after day one and will continue to be a battle as the Iowa state wrestling championships continue to unfold over the next three days,

Waverly-Shell Rock leads after one day with 55 1/2 points with Southeast Polk hot on their tails with 54.

The Go-Hawks put eight wrestlers into the quarterfinals and scored 18 1/2 bonus points along the way.

"I feel pretty good about our work today," WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. "We started hot and I thought our guys came out and score points and look for bonus.

"I don't know what the team score is or anything like that. We did what we wanted to do today and we have a couple of guys we want to get back into it and we have some big matches coming up Thursday. I'm happy with our effort and energy today."

Reaching the quarterfinals for the Go-Hawks were Ryker Graff at 113, Zane Berends at 132, Ryder Block at 138. Bas Diaz at 145, Ethan Bibler at 152, Danny Diaz at 160, McCrae Hagarty at 195 and Jake Walker at 285.

WSR also got big bonus points in the first round from Alex Hornyak at 120 (a pin) and Caden Wetherell at 220 (a pin). Zander Wedemeier also won a 170 first-round match.

On the metro front, Waterloo West’s Cooper Paxton opened his second state tournament with a pin.

The 10th-seeded Paxton scored a 4 minute and 54 second, 20-4 technical fall over Cohen Roth of Spencer at 145.

Paxton lost his next match by fall to Jaxon Miller of Carlisle, but remains alive in the tournament as does Wahawk heavyweight Anell Kudic who lost his only match of Wednesday.

Waterloo East’s day kicked off well as Isaac Lomas pinned Carson Cornwell of Johnston in 3:25 at 132.

Then at 170, DeMaris Henderson, making his second appearance, beat Logan Song of Ankeny Centennial, 3-1 in sudden victory.

Keeron Harris-Veasley pinned Jeff Scott of Johnston in 1:54 at 285 to give East a 3-0 first round.

However, Lomas was pinned by Waukee Northwest’s Carter Freeman in 1:45 in the second round.

All three Trojans remain alive in the field

Cedar Falls got first round wins from Evan Simpson at 113, Henry Koehn at 152, Gerald Norton at 160 and Drew Campbell at 220.

Norton was the lone Tiger to advance the quarterfinals as he scored a 7-3 victory over Ari Ehlts of Ankeny Centennial in the second round.

Norton said coming down last year to watch Dylan Whitt wrestle fired him to perform at his best.

"I pulled my hamstring at districts against the same guy I just beat," Norton said of his second-round win. "I'm tired. We wrestled our match, but he left some points out there he could've prevented, but I capitalized.

"I had so much adrenaline last year that I wanted to be on the mat with him. (Whitt). It was a big motivation to get here."

All seven of Cedar Falls qualifiers will wrestle Friday night.