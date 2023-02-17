DES MOINES – It’s not over, but it is really close to being so.

Waverly-Shell Rock pushed four wrestlers into the state finals and the Go-Hawks owned a 24-point lead over Linn-Mar through the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

WSR has led the tournament from the start, but Linn-Mar of Marion with four finalists of its own has stayed within mathematical contention.

The Go-Hawks have 152 points and the Lions, 128.

Moving into the finals for WSR were Ryder Block at 138, Bas Diaz at 145, Danny Diaz at 160 and Jake Walker at 285.

Two other Go-Hawks lost in the semifinals – Ryker Graff dropped a 5-4 tiebreaker decision to Fort Dodge’s Dru Ayala at 113, while banged up McCrae Hagarty had to medical forfeit in tiebreakers to Ames’ Danari Mickel at 195.

“Obviously it was a tremendous motivator,” Walker said of going out and winning his match after watching three of his teammates earn finals berths. “Danny got match back he lost at Night of Conflict, and seeing Ryder dominate…that is always a motivator.

“Crae fought his butt off…all heart with that kid. That was a big one for me. I can’t let slide on a teammate.”

Block was WSR’s first victor as he reached his fourth state final and will be going after his second straight and third overall championship at 138.

The Iowa commit built a huge lead in the first period and was continuing to build before pinning Nolan Fellers of Bondurant-Farrar in 2 minutes and 43 seconds.

“It will be fun,” Block said of going back to the finals. “I have been looking forward to it all year. I’m excited for one more match, hopefully get a third state title and put up a lot of points and dominate. It is going to be fun.”

Bas Diaz then grinded a 1-1 ultimate tiebreaker win over Lucas Bruhl of Ankeny Centennial, riding out Bruhl in the 30 second UTB to win at 145. Cousin Danny Diaz followed with a 7-1 win over Josiah Schaetle of Dubuque Hempstead at 160.

Walker took to the mat last and avenged a loss to West Des Moines Dowling’s Carson Hagan. Hagan beat Walker in the Ed Winger finals a month ago 3-2.

This time after no scoring in the first, Walker used an escape in the second and then scored a takedown on the edge with 24 seconds left to lead 3-0 after two.

In the third, Hagan escaped, but Walker sealed the victory with a second takedown with 25 seconds and won 5-2.

“Never,” Walker said when asked if reaching the finals is easy. “That dude is fricking strong. I had to move my feet, move my feet on my finishes because his legs are really strong and I have to move them.

“I had a game plan that was better than his and I executed it better than his and got the W.”

Ethan Bibler at 152 will have a chance to wrestle to as high as third and gives the Go-Hawks seven total medalists.

Metro wrestlers Gerald Norton and Drew Campbell of Cedar Falls, and Isaac Lomas of Waterloo East all lost in the bloodround and just missed medaling.