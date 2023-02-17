DES MOINES – No big deal?

Yes, that is what Wapsie Valley of Fairbank senior Dawson Schmit said following his 126-pound semifinal, 4-2, victory over returning state finalist Kolten Munson of Ogden Friday in the Class 1A state wrestling championships at Wells Fargo Arena.

Already a four-time medalist, Schmit advanced to his first state final where he will face Nashua-Plainfield’s Garret Rinken in the finals.

“It is not a big deal,” Schmit said.

Upon further thought, it was a big deal as Schmit admitted he was just trying to check is emotions initially.

“Winning…yeah, is pretty cool and going to the state finals is always something I wanted to do. I am pretty excited about it,” Schmit said. “I’m just trying to stay calm about it and not let the moment get better than what it is.”

Trailing Munson 2-0, Schmit tied it with a takedown with 1:08 left and then in the final 30 seconds he locked up a cradle and exposed Munson’s shoulders long enough for a two-count and two nearfall to close out the win.

The cradle to score the winning points was not a move Schmit goes to often.

“Going on my feet in the third was kind of the plan,” Schmit said. “I knew I had a longer gas tank than him. I got the takedown and locked up cradle let it settle in and not rush anything. (Cradles) are one of my weaker points of my wrestling. I don’t know why I’m not very good at them.”

Another northeast Iowa wrestler that reach the finals was North Butler/Clarksville’s Tanner Arjes. Fifth last year at 126 and fifth as a freshmen in 2021 at 120, Arjes absolutely destroyed his semifinal opponent, third-seeded Carlos Valenzuela of Highland Riverside at 132.

From start to finish, Arjes scored at will en route to a 16-0 technical fall in 5 minutes and 24 seconds.

“I really wanted to go out and make a statement,” Arjes said. “Prove I’m up there with the best guys and not win by one or two points and squeak through.”

Arjes will face three-time state finalist and two-time champion Gable Porter of Underwood in the 132-pound final.

“I’m of those kids that has dreamt of wrestling on Saturday night and there is no better way to do it than wrestling against Gable Porter,” Arjes said. “I have a lot of respect for that kid. I’m so excited to put it all on the line and wrestle him.”