DES MOINES – State champions have higher standards for themselves then almost anybody else.

With that in mind have mercy on Union of La Porte City state champion Jace Hedeman’s quarterfinal opponent.

Wednesday during the opening day of the Class 2A Iowa state wrestling champions, Hedeman pinned Kael Cook of Notre Dame Burlington, but it took him 5 minutes and 53 seconds to get the job done.

Hedeman, the top seed at 113, expected a lot more from himself.

“I probably should’ve scored more points in that match,” Hedeman said. “That wasn’t Jace Hedeman out there. Obviously first match, a little nerves out there but I didn’t set up anything. It was pretty bad.

“I didn’t move my feet at all, just stood there. I didn’t get to my ties or my setups. It just wasn’t me.”

Hedeman was one of three Knights to advance Wednesday.

Brayden Bohnsack, the top seed at 106, pinned Austin Hansen of Estherhville-Lincoln Central in 2:49 in his opener.

“I need to get to my leg attacks better, but everything else was good,” Bohnsack said. “I’m prepared to be good all week.”

Caleb Olson pinned Abe Bushong of Winterset in 5:10 at 145.

As expected, Osage, which won the 2A state dual title two weeks ago, rolled into a huge first day lead in the 2A race as nine Green Devils advanced to the quarterfinals.

Osage scored 13 bonus points and lead after day one with 47.5 points. Mount Vernon is already 14 points back, and West Delaware sits in third with 30.

“Overall good,” Green Devil head coach Brent Jennings said of day one. “There were some sloppy matches in the mix, but overall we wrestled well. I’m real happy with the result. It is kind of what we anticipated a little bit.”

One of those sloppy matches came at 285, but Mac Muller hopefully erased most of the bad memory of his first-period sloppiness.

In what he thought was a comfortable first period stance, Muller almost saw his first match end quickly when Creston’s Max Chapman tossed him to his back. For nearly 40 seconds, Muller had to fight off his back to avoid being pinned.

He eventually got out and then stalked Chapman for the next two periods before pinning him in 5:48.

“I got in those under(s) and I thought I was good there, and he got me off balance and got me on my back,” Muller said. “I was a little nervous, I knew where I was and I knew what my goals were this year and I wasn’t coming her to lose. I was going to fight my butt off to get out.”

“Hats off to him for doing that,” Jennings said of Mac’s match. “He fought off his back, stayed in that match and eventually finished on top. He didn’t make it easy but good for Mac.”

Also making the quarterfinals was Blake Fox at 120 with a pin, Anders Kittleson at 132 with a technical fall, Tucker Stangel with a fall at 145.

Chase Thomas scored a decision over Charles City’s Talan Weber, 3-2, at 152. Max Gast scored a fall at 160 as did Nick Fox at 170 and Barrett Muller scored a 7-0 win over Drew Jackson of Crestwood at 220.

Before losing in the second round, Cole Jeffries scored a 1 minute and 11 second pin over Jaxson Kadolph of Roland-Story in a 195 first round match.

“We did a good job,” Jennings said. “We have a nice lead going into Day Two. Tomorrow is a bigger day than today, obviously, and we have to have a big day tomorrow. If we can continue to wrestle well, stay loose and wrestle like we did today tomorrow can be a good day as well.”

Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Jayson Stevens and Carter Heilskov both picked up first-day wins.

Stevens and Heilskov actually each won twice

Stevens opened his day by pinning Quinn Arellano of Van Meter to open the day in 3:30, before scoring a 7-2 win over Mitchell Schmauss to advance to the 106 quarterfinals.

Heilskov pinned Seth Vanderlinden of Winterset in 3:22 and Colton Wieland of Carroll in 2:46 to reach the 285 quarterfinals.

Among other area winners were Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center’s Trent Cakerice. Cakerice pinned Paul Ballard of Albia in 4:29 at 285.

Dike-New Hartford had a three of winners in Zach Adelmund at 182, Nick Reinicke at 220 and Will Textor at 285.

Adelmund scored a 9-3 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Garrett McHugh at 182. Reinicke pinned Kai Malone of Columbus-WMU in 1:23, while Textor opened with a fall over Maverick Kindred of Assumption in 3:12 and then he beat third-seeded Skyler Young of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in thrilling fashion, 3-1, in sudden victory.

Reinicke, the top seed at 220, liked his start.

“I knew I had what it takes and I just went out and did my job,” Reinicke said.

Independence had a pair of first-round winners. Carter Straw rallied from a five-point deficit to beat Gavin Scheuermann of Greene County, 11-9, in sudden victory at 160.

Korver Hupke pinned Jesue Garcia of BHRV in 32 seconds at 285.

New Hampton-Turkey Valley’s Ben Tenge at 170 and Braden McShane at 220 both picked up first round pins.

Tenge decked Max Dalton of Woodward-Granger in 59 seconds, and McShane flattened Rhett Schaefer of Assumption in 58 seconds.