State wrestling: Union's Thomsen feels fortunate to still be wrestling

DES MOINES – Union of La Porte City state champion Jack Thomsen does not think he’s ever been filled with so much emotion.
Thomsen gets chills when he thinks back to 10 days ago when at the Knights’ 2A district at Huxley he found himself looking from the outside in at a state tournament berth.
With more than 150 victories on his resume, the South Dakota State recruit had the unthinkable happen in Huxley in his district opener … he got pinned.
“It took me about 20 minutes to process what happened, that I had got pinned,” Thomsen said. “I couldn’t believe that it could happen to me, getting pinned defensively, and not making it to state as a senior.”
It was in that scenario that Thomsen was on pins and needles as the waning seconds of the 145-pound championship match at Huxley was tied between North Polk’s Nicholas Bockenstedt, the wrestler who had defeated Thomsen, and Perry’s Jacob Nelson.
But just as the final 10 seconds were beginning to tick off the clock, Bockenstedt scored for a 8-6 victory awarding Thomsen a path to state. Thomsen raced down that path with a 12-2 win over Nelson to earn his fourth trip to the state tournament and the dream of becoming a two-time state champion was still alive.
“I was sitting in a crab ride, and he was a smart wrestler and he just sat on top of me and pinned me,” Thomsen recalls of his loss. “It was over before I even knew it.
“Then (the championship match) it was so full of emotion and it wasn’t even my match. I was rooting for him. It was just crazy. It was one takedown from me being at state or not being at state.”
Thomsen made the most of fortunate break Thursday in his Class 2A state opener at Wells Fargo Arena as he beat Davenport Assumption’s Parker Terronez, 11-1.
“Oh, yeah, I feel fortunate to be here,” Thomsen said. “Every time I think about it, it gives me chills. I have never been so low. I still can’t believe I’m here today, honestly. It is crazy.
‘You can’t take anything for granted.”
Thomsen was one of four Union qualifiers to earn first-round wins. Kolten Crawford beat Central Lyon’s Donovan Morales, 8-2, at 120, Lake LeBahn pinned Sam Hackett of Columbus Catholic at 132, and 2019 state runner-up Adam Ahrendsen pinned Cade Everson of Camanche in 1 minute and 6 seconds.
“I know you got to win one match at a time because anything can happen down here at the state tournament,” Ahrendsen said. “I got to stay consistent. I can’t not do what I’m supposed to do right away and wait until later in the match to get into my rhythm. I need to get into my rhythm quicker.”
Another returning area state finalist, Isaiah Weber of Independence, the top-seed at 126 one year after finishing second at 113, beat pinned Austin Lenz of Tipton in 3:57.
Weber said he is wrestling well right now and just happy to be in the quarterfinals.
“I don’t care if I win by pin or by one point,” Weber said. “No matter what it is I just want to advance on and that is all that matters.”
Two other Mustang wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals. Senior Matthew Doyle edged Garner-Hayfeld-Ventura’s Jared Shaw, 4-3, at 160, and Cole Davis beat Red Oak’s Bruce Lukehart, 7-2, at 170.
Osage had a big day and sit in second place in the team race with 16 points. Defending champion West Delaware of Manchester leads with 24.
The Green Devils got first-round pins from Nick Fox at 120, and Spencer Mooberry at 170, while Joe Sullivan scored a 15-4 major decision over Evan Woods of West Delaware at 126.
Zach Williams also won a first-round match at 160, and Averee Abben registered a pin in a wrestle back at 132 which gave Osage seven bonus points on the day.
All five of Crestwood of Cresco qualifiers remain alive. Defending 106-pound state champion Carter Fousek of Crestwood pinned Brenner Gallagher of Greene County in 53 seconds at 113, and Nathaniel Bigalk at 106, Chase Thomas at 132, Treyton Burnikel at 220 and Wyatt Scheidel at 285 all won consolation matches.
Bigalk, Thomas and Scheidel each recorded falls in those consolation matches as the Cadets are tied for third with Sergeant Bluff-Luton and West Liberty with 14 points.
Columbus Catholic’s Hackett stayed alive with a 4-2 win over Isaac Bruggeman of West Lyon in a consolation match.
Other area first-round winners were:
- Jesup’s Carter Littlefield beat Humboldt’s Jase Goodale at 113 by fall in 3:05.
- Hampton-Dumont’s Carl Barkema pinned Perry’s Erick Funez in 4:47 at 138.
- Alberto Salmeron of Iowa Falls-Alden edged Logan Peyton of West Delaware, 6-3, at 138.
- Cayden Howland of Iowa Falls-Alden beat David Cornejo of Hampton-Dumont at 145.
- Decorah’s Jackson Rolfs beat Emry Colby of Panorama, 6-1, at 145.
- Iowa Falls-Alden’s Riley Burke beat Bret Hoyman of Emmetsburg, 14-7, at 152.
- New Hampton-Turkey Valley’s Hunter Pesek at 152, Carson Babock at 160 and Evan Rosonke at 195 all won.
- Charles City junior Caden Collins beat Colby Wilmesherr of Sioux City Heelan, 8-2, at 182.