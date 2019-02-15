DES MOINES -- It was a good night for the Union of La Porte City Knights, Friday at the Iowa High School wrestling championships.
Jack Thomsen, a junior, and Adam Ahrendsen, a sophomore, advanced with impressive wins in their semifinal matches at 138 and 152 respectively, to give Union a pair of Class 2A state finalists.
For Thomsen it was a emotional victory that came late in sudden victory, as he threw Kaleb Olejniczak to the mat for the decisive two-point take down for a 3-1 victory.
"I wrestled for my family and my school tonight," Thomsen said. "It was a tiring match and I was looking to shoot his legs. The opportunity came and I went for it. I didn't want it to go any farther and I was ready to finish it then."
The junior was putting his number one ranking on the line at 138, as he was pushed to his limit by Olejniczak (43-2), a Northern Iowa recruit.
Both wrestlers were stubborn at giving any thing away forcing the extra time as they were unsettled at 1-1 after six minutes.
"I knew I just had to hustle at the end and not go to any tie breakers," added Thomsen. "I can't wait to start getting ready for tomorrow. I don't know what to expect the rest of the way, but I will get myself ready."
As Thomsen exited the arena, he high fived Ahrendsen as he was about to enter the circle.
Ahrendsen, who also holds the number one ranking at 152, made quicker work of his foe as he pinned fifth-ranked Scott Betterton of Vinton-Shellsburg in 1 minute and 41 seconds. .
The sophomore sported a near perfect record heading into his match losing just once in his 46 trips to the mat this season.
"There was a lot of adrenaline going on out there and Jack sort of amped me up when he high fived me in the tunnel," said Ahrendsen. "I didn't place last year and I wasn't as confident then as I am now. I was able to get his hips behind my legs and when I flipped him over the second time, I could feel him break. I knew I had a pretty good chance to pin him from there."
Union, as a team, sits in second place with 54.5 points, just two behind West Delaware of Manchester, and two ahead of Solon.
Freshman Isaiah Weber of Independence celebrated a trip to the finals, with a pin of second-ranked Colby Lillegard of Bondurant-Farrar in 3:08 during their bout at 113 pounds.
Weber, who trailed 4-1 just moments before Lillegard's shoulders hit the mat, felt strong about his method despite trailing early.
"I always seem to fall behind but I am able to come back," said Weber. "I was nervous at first tonight and knew I was behind again but I did not know by how much. I just knew if I kept at him and scored points every thing would be fine.
"I felt good when I got on top and felt that I had him from that point. It just feels good to advance to the finals and I am sure I will be nervous then as well. I'll just go out and do my best."
Crestwood of Cresco had three wrestlers in the semi's but only one, Carter Fousek, advanced to a championship match as he took a 5-1 decision from Pocahontas Area's Jacob Mielke at 106.
Teammates Kaden Anderlik (120) and Colter Bye (170) were denied a title shot with Anderlik dropping n 8-3 decision to Drake Doolittle and Bye bowed out in a 12-4 loss to Sage Walker of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
