When the question becomes who is the best, McCrae Hagarty it is quick to respond.

“Jake is not even in the conversation. He is terrible,” Hagarty says of his Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling teammate, Jake Walker.

Of course, Hagarty was asked who the best golfer is between himself, and fellow Go-Hawk seniors, Walker and Ryder Block.

Wednesday begins the end of the road for the three who have been instrumental in helping Waverly-Shell Rock win three state dual championships and hope to lead the Go-Hawks to their third state traditional title in four seasons this week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The trio has combined for more than 400 career wins and seven state title appearances and added to the success they’ve had on the Freestyle summer circuit will go down as three of the most impressive Go-Hawks in program history.

“I think it is probably pretty hard to put into words,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said of the impact that trio has made on the program. “Obviously everyone looks at the success they’ve had…but as a coach I couldn’t have asked for kids who love the sport so much and are willing to put everything into it they possibly can.

“And to have three of those kinds of kids as our leaders and seniors is pretty amazing and something I’ve tried not to take for granted.”

Whitcome adds every level of the WSR wrestling program from the youth to middle school to high school levels has benefitted seeing how those three approach wrestling and the amount of energy they put into the sport.

The bond formed between Block, Hagarty and Walker didn’t just happen because they’ve grown up in the same wrestling room the past four years, but also because of the friendships they’ve created outside of it.

Like most teenagers, the trio spend a lot of free time in each other’s company, in addition to other teammates. Gaming, going fishing, movies, ice cream runs and golf in the summer are frequent hobbies.

“There have been times we’ve gotten at each other’s throats, every friendship has that, but those moments have brought us closer and we are super tight right now,” Walker said.

Now with a less than a week left in their respective prep careers, Block is committed to wrestle at Iowa, Hagarty at Iowa State, and Walker is still weighing his choices, the trio says they aren’t thinking about the end, but more about the now.

“It’s crazy,” Walker adds. “I’ve tried not to think about that stuff and really live in the moment, just treasure these next few days…not overthinking it but just living in the moment, soaking it in and making it as normal as it has always been.”

The Go-Hawks enter the tournament as one of the favorites in 3A along with Bettendorf, Southeast Polk, Linn-Mar and Ankeny Centennial.

“It is one last go-round with my boys,” Hagarty said. “Sure it is our last run so might as well make it fun.”

Block sent a text to a group chat the three have a couple of weeks ago and he summarized it as, ‘hey, we have to finish strong and go out into the sunset with three champs.

“They text right back and go ‘let’s ride’,” Block said. “We’re really just going to make the most of it and it should be fun.”

While the concentration on the traditional tournament is individual, the three say helping lead Waverly-Shell Rock back to the top is important and they will contributed everything they have to give.

“I think the big thing is mindset,” Hagarty said. “It is a long week. You have to make weight four straight days and that is hard on the body. You got to know you’ve put in the work and it is mentally knowing you can go hard and trusting everything you’ve done to this point.

“Another thing is knowing it is not going to be easy and it will take hard work.”

Block and Walker chimed in with similar comments mentioning each of Waverly-Shell Rock’s 12 qualifiers has to just worry about doing his job and let the chips fall where they fall.

“I know my teammates are confident in me and I’m confident in them,” Walker said.

“I feel good. Our team should feel good,” Block said. “

As for that golf thing? The two top contenders pitched in.

“I think I am. Jake is so bad he will admit it is Crae or I,” Block laughs. “McCrae can drive it so damn far because he is so ripped, but I think I’m better at actually golfing. It just takes me two hits to every one of his drives.

“But to be honest, we’re not actually good at golf so it depends on who is the luckiest.”

“We went to the golf simulator in town recently and I was winning so I am going to take it as me,” smiled Hagarty.

METRO WELL REPRESENTED: Cedar Falls qualified seven wrestlers—Evan Simpson (113), Kane Shimp (126), Henry Koehn (152), Gerald Norton (160), Drew Gerdes (182), Ian Bohnenkamp (195) and Drew Campbell (220).

Waterloo West advanced a pair of wrestlers. Cooper Paxton is in the field at 145 for the second straight year and is joined by senior heavyweight Anell Kudic.

Waterloo East qualified three — Isaac Lomas at 132, second-time qualifier DeMaris Henderson at 170, and Keeron Harris-Veasley at 285.