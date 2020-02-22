State wrestling: Osage wins first title in 39 years

“It is huge,” Schwab said. “Coach Jennings does stuff the right way. It’s awesome. I just talked to him and who would’ve thought Osage was going to win it but them. It’s great for coach. He has been there a long time and he does such a great job. I’m really happy for him and Osage, too.”

Abben’s performance was a key theme of Osage battling for everything they could get in the win. After losing at 132, Abben won four consolation matches, three by fall and another by major decision en route to finishing fifth. Joe Sullivan added a third at 126, and Zach Williams was fifth at 160.

Ryan Adams was a qualifier at 138.

“This tournament can go up and down pretty quick,” Jennings said. “Luckily things went our way this weekend, got a lot of big wins and we scored a lot of bonus points. Our kids fought to get bonus points and pretty exciting to be able to do it with six guys here.

“Just so excited to be part of something … special,” concluded Jennings as he began to fight the tears.