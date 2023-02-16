DES MOINES – They have talked the talk. Now, the Osage Green Devils have walked the walk.

Osage talked all year about being the best team in Class 2A, and two weeks ago it proved that by winning the 2A state dual title in Coralville.

But the Green Devils weren’t going to stop being greedy.

Thursday during the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, Osage showed just how greedy it is.

The Green Devils won seven of eight quarterfinal matches and took a commanding 37 point lead over West Delaware of Manchester with Friday’s semifinals looming.

“You have to have high expectations of your team and your kids and with this group it is easy to do that and easy to walk the walk,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said. “They make it pretty easy because they wrestle hard and they are good kids.

“I’m pretty fortunate to be coaching them. I’m proud of them.”

Blake Fox (120), Anders Kittleson (132), Tucker Stangel (145), Chase Thomas (152), Max Gast (16), Nick Fox (170) and Barrett Muller (220) all won quarterfinal matches, while Cole Jeffries (195) and Mac Muller (285) will have chances to put themselves on the podium Friday.

Blake Fox kicked off the Green Devils’ excellent day with a 9-0 major decision over Creston’s Christian Ahrens.

“We fell short a half point last year and that has just motivated us so much to come back and try to blow everybody out of the water and score as many points as possible,” Fox said.

Osage was edged out for the 2A title last year by Burlington Notre Dame by a half point.

Kittleson followed Fox to the mat and like his younger counterpart, he was all gas which basically set the tone for the rest of the quarterfinals for the Green Devils.

Constantly on the attack, Kittleson wore down Royce Butt of Central DeWitt in a 5-1 victory that was a much larger deficit than it looked.

“I expected it,” Kittleson said. “Nothing special. That is one domino at a time. I came here to be a state champion so that is not the match to worry about, now it is the next one.

“Like I said I expected to win that one and I expect to win the next one and expect to win the finals.”

Tucker Stangel took just 35 seconds to win his 145 quarterfinal as he decked Justin Keller of Albia with a first-period pin.

Then Chase Thomas and Max Gast grinded out hard-fought wins as Thomas topped Chaz Graves of Knoxville, 8-4, and Gast slipped past Creston’s William Bolinger, 4-3.

“Max gutted out that match. He wrestled really, really well,” Jennings said. “I kind of expect that type of performance from the Fox boys and Tucker, too, they did what they needed to do.”

Barrett Muller pinned Rudy Papakee of South Tama in 3:29 at 220 to make it seven straight quarterfinal wins for the Green Devils before Mac Muller dropped a 4-3 decision to Korver Hupke at 285.

The Green Devils enter the semifinals with 92.5 points and have a strangle hold on the 2A title and would have to have an epic collapse to lose it.

West Delaware has a chance to put six wrestlers on the podium, but have only one semifinalist. Sergeant Bluff-Luton could have five medalists, and have two semifinalists and Burlington-Notre Dame, last year’s champs has three semifinalists and two more potential medalists.

“Really, really close,” Jennings said before stopping short of claiming victory. “I don’t know what the score is, but I think we are in good shape. We are excited to come back tomorrow and see how many we can punch into the finals.”

The area also had several other strong performances.

Union of La Porte City’s Brayden Bohnsack at 106 and Jace Hedeman at 113 rolled into the semifinals.

Bohnsack scored a major decision over Nico Venturi of Sioux City Heelan, 10-1, to reach his first semifinal.

Hedeman followed with another major, a 10-1 win over Jacob Zabka of Algona.

A state champion at 106 last year, Hedeman remains undefeated for his career and is now 46-0 this winter, matching his record from last season.

“It was tough,” Hedeman said of the quarterfinal one. “I enjoyed that match.”

Hedeman said he knew he was going to get everybody’s best shot as a returning champ, but had a simple plan in attempt to repeat.

“Just work harder, keep pushing. Consistency and discipline,” Hedeman said “That is what it all comes down too…just who wants it more.”

Independence had a pair of wrestlers reach the semifinals, including Carter Straw who a week before district tournament was wrestling at 145.

But Thursday, Straw outlasted Eduardo Garcia of Winterset to win a 160-pound quarterfinal, 5-4.

“Feels pretty good because I’ve come the last three years and I have not placed,” Straw said. “I kind of have that feeling of redeeming…now I know I’m placing and I know I can do better than sixth.”

As for the weight jump?

“I knew it was going to be tough at 145 (with the opponents he would potentially face in districts),” Straw explained. “But I mean, being on full feed is nice and having that energy. I talked to my coaches and said it would probably best for me, I did it.”

Hupke made it two Mustang semifinalists with his win over Muller, and Indee has a chance to see Kaden Kremer (132) and Tyler Wieland (138) also reach the podium.

Dike-New Hartford pushed two in the semifinals with Nick Reinicke improving to 43-0 at 220 with a 3 minute and 34 second fall over Mason Koehler of Glenwood at 220.

Will Textor advanced at 285 with a 2-1 sudden victory win over Gene Blalock of Grinnell.

New Hampton-Turkey Valley’s Braden McShane moved into the 220 semifinals with a 6-4 win over Clark Younggreen of Mount Vernon.