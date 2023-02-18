DES MOINES – The drop off was deep… or was that just an illusion?

After graduating four state finalist, three of them champions, there were outsiders that thought maybe this was going to be the year the rest of Class 1A field caught up to 1A dynasty Don Bosco of Gilbertville at the state wrestling championships.

It all turned to be an illusion.

With nine medalists, including four finalists, one champion as of print time, Don Bosco captured its fifth consecutive 1A state title Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Racking up more than 160 points before Saturday’s finals, the Dons were clear of Wilton by an insurmountable advantage as they captured their 15th overall state title.

Don Bosco finished with 165 points as Wilton finished second with 139. Nashua-Plainfield took third with 112, 1/2 point more than Alburnett.

The win marks the second time Don Bosco has won five straight (2005-10) and makes it just the third time in state history it has been accomplished as Waterloo West did it from 1942-46.

One match after watching his brother Kaiden, fall to Mikey Baker of West Sioux in the 145 final, sophomore Kyler Knaack avenged two regular season loses with a 1-0 victory over West Hancock of Britt’s Kellen Smith at 152.

“My pace picked up and I rode him out a full two minutes, that is what won me the title,” Kyler said. “That is a full six-minute hard match and that is what happened.”

Sad for his brother’s loss, Kyler said in that moment he had to push that aside.

“You can’t focus on that,” Kyler said. “In that situation you have to be selfish a little bit. We were state finalist together and he wanted it bad, but just fuel to the fire for next year for him.”

Nashua-Plainfield brothers Jayden Rinken and Garret Rinken each won titles at 106 and 126.

Jayden continued to build on an early lead and beat Wilton’s Mason Shirk to win his title.

“A dream come true. I’ve been thinking about this since I was a little kid,” Jayden said.

Garret, in his third state finals appearance, he won in 2021 and was second at 120 last February, followed with a 13-3 win over Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley.

His victory had significance for the Huskies, additionally, as it secured a third-place trophy.

“Going into this we knew...we were still in it,” Garret said. “We needed Jayden to win and the Alburnett kid to lose at 113, and then for me to get the major and I got it and we are bringing home a trophy.”

The Northern Iowa signee said what made the day better is having two Rinken state champions.

“It is a big night. It means a lot,” Garret continued. “A lot of hard work paid off tonight.”

Don Bosco's final two finalists came up short in attempt to win state titles.

Defending champion Jared Thiry lost 3-1 in sudden victory to Mason Knipp of Columbus Catholic, while senior Mack Ortner dropped a 1-0 decision to Lisbon's Wyatt Smith at 285.

“I think people thought this would be the year we dropped off,” head coach Chris Ortner said. “But we had a lot of kids step up and get better the last couple of months, really the last six months or year.

“We had guys who were on JV last year placing this year. That is what it takes to keep it going. That is what our kids did. All the credit goes to them and they did all the work and made this happen.”

In addition to the finalists, Cole Frost took eighth at 113, Jaxson Larson was seventh at 120, Myles McMahon was sixth at 138, Andrew Kimball took seventh at 160 and Jacob Thiry was fourth at 170.

The Dons also got victories from Kanaan Delagardelle at 106 and Landon Fernandez at 182 as part of their championship.

“It means a lot,” Jacob Thiry said of bringing another title back home to Gilbertville. “It takes everybody on this team to win a state tournament. You can’t just have a couple of guys do this and that, everyone has to go out there, wrestle, fight for every point…every win and every point earned is needed to win.”

To win five in a row for the second time, Thiry added, “It is almost hard for me to wrap my head around it. Some of our coaching staff (Cole and Clay Welter) were part of that run in 2005-10 and it is really cool to share this with them.”

Winning another title is special for Ortner, who grew up in Gilbertville and idolized Dan Mashek, the legendary Don Bosco wrestling coach. As a youth the only thing he and his friends wanted to be were wrestlers for Mashek, Don Bosco and the community of Gilbertville.

He felt slightly jealous when his parents would leave him back home with his grandma when his older brothers competed at the state tournament (his brother Kevin finished second in 1981).

Ortner would fulfill his dreams of being a Don Bosco wrestler in the 1990s, finishing second and third, in 1993 and 1994, and then went on become an all-American wrestler at Wartburg before embarking on a coaching career that saw him win national championships with Wartburg; a state title for Columbus Catholic in 2004 and now back-to-back titles with the Dons.

And, he says the credit should go elsewhere, in particular with his wresters.

Calling it an honor to lead the program and be part of delivering another championship to the community is special to Ortner.

“It is kind of crazy it has come full circle and now I am coaching the program,” Ortner said. “Nothing but a complete honor. This is really awesome and great, but for me the only true happiness is through Him with a capital H.

“It is really cool and really a great thing for our kids…it means an awful a lot to the people. Not just the wrestling fans, but the school and the community take pride in it.”

Other Northeast Iowa medalists are:

Cooper Hinz (Jesup), fourth at 106.

Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield), fifth at 113.

Ayden Bergman (Jesup), seventh at 113.

Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield), eighth at 132.

Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic), fourth at 132.

Kolt Knaack (North Tama), fifth at 138.

Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield), fifth at 170.

Giles Cowell (Tripoli) seventh at 170.

McKade Bloker (North Butler-Clarksville), fourth at 182.

Aiden Heitland (AGWSR), eighth at 220.