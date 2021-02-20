State wrestling: Go-Hawks three-peat in 3A

DES MOINES – The range of emotions was vast for Waverly-Shell Rock’s Eric Whitcome.
On one hand he was happy for his program that captured an intense race to win its third consecutive Class 3A state wrestling team title Saturday.
After losing in the state finals in back-to-back seasons to Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock earn its fifth 3A state dual title in program history with a 59-12 win over the Rams Wednesday.
Leading Waukee by just five points heading into the championship finals, the Go-Hawks got victories from junior Aiden Riggins and sophomore McCrae Hagarty to pull out the victory 154.5 to 146.
“In one of the interviews I gave I said a crazy range of emotions,” Whitcome related. “Extremely happy for our team and our program. Extremely happy for some of our individuals that got exactly what they wanted. And extremely heartbroken for the ones that didn’t.”
This is the second three peat for the Go-Hawks in program history as WSR won four straight under Rick Caldwell from 2008 to 2011.
“I’m extremely proud of the collective effort of our group to win this state championship trophy,” Whitcome said. “I’m all over the place right now.”
Waukee put the pressure on when it got a major decision from Carter Freeman in the 106 title match to pull within a half point of Waverly-Shell Rock.
But the Warriors’ other two finalists lost, including Griffin Gremmel by the Go-Hawks’ Hagarty, 3-2. Hagarty scored the winning score with under 15 seconds left in the match.
“Real happy to get the job done there for my teammates and myself,” Hagarty said.
Riggins also had an impressive victory as he downed two-time state champion Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny in the 152-pound final.
Riggins scored the championship winning score with 40 seconds left to complete a tough year. He injured his left knee in losing in the 132-pound finals last February. He couldn’t train in the offseason like he wanted and then tore the meniscus in his left knee this season slowing him down further.
“Grit and wanting it more than him, I guess,” Riggins said. “I mean he is a high caliber, elite wrestler committed to Iowa and he wanted it bad. I think I’m one of the best wrestlers in the country along with him and it came down to who wanted it more and I showed I did.”
Go-Hawk returning state champion Ryder Block understands and respects why Fort Dodge's Drake Ayala, an Iowa recruit, made a weight change to get another shot at him.
In one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, WSR sophomore Ryder Block lost his rematch with Iowa recruit Drake Ayala, 11-3, in the 132 final.
Jake and Luke Walker also dropped heartbreakers in championship matches.
Ben Keuter of Iowa City High blanked Jake, 5-0, in the 195 finals, while Luke was edged by Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill, 5-3, at 220.
Zane Behrends took sixth at 106, Carter Fecht added a seventh and Cayden Langreck was eighth at 138.
All three of those wrestlers return next season.
Senior Bailey Roybal closed out his stellar career shaking off disappointment from a tough semifinal loss to win twice, including a 6-2 win over Lane Cowell for third at 120.
Roybal finished his career with a fifth, first and third and will compete at South Dakota State next winter.
State Finals-Trophy Don Bosco 1
State Finals-Carson- 5
State Finals-Trophy Waverly 2
State Finals-Carson- 4
State Finals-Carson- 3
State Finals-Carson- 6
State Finals Mooberry 1
State Finals 2
State Finals 1
State Finals-B 7
State Finals-B 8
State Finals-Carson- 9
State Finals-Carson- 10
State Finals-Carson- 2
State Finals-Carson- 11
State Finals-Carson- 7
State Finals-Carson- 8
State Finals-Carson- 1
State Finals-B 10
State Finals-B 11
State Finals-B 9
State Finals 4
State Finals 6
State Finals 3
State Finals 5
State Finals-Trophy Waverly 1
State Finals-Trophy Don Bosco 2
State Finals
State Finals Mooberry 3
State Finals-Mooberry 2
3A championship results
106—Carter Freeman (Waukee) dec. Blake Gioimo (Prairie) 12-4. 113—Nathanael Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) dec. Koufax Christensen (Waukee), 11-4. 120—Trever Anderson (Ankeny) dec. Chad Bellis (Hempstead), 3-2. 126—Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) dec. Thurman Christensen (Waukee), 10-2. 132—Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) dec. Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock),11-3. 138—Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) pinned Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls), 5:10. 145—Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) dec. Dreyzon Phillips (Fort Dodge), 6-1. 152—Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny), 3-2. 160—Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) dec. Caleb Corbin (Valley, West Des Moines), 3-1. 170—Caleb Helgeson (Johnston) dec. Mickey Griffith (Des Moines Lincoln), 4-1. 182—McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Griffin Gammell (Waukee), 3-2. 195—Ben Kueter (Iowa City High) dec. Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock), 5-0. 220—Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) dec. Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock), 5-3. 285—Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) def. Gabriel Greenlee (Ames), 3-1.