State wrestling: Go-Hawks three-peat in 3A

“Real happy to get the job done there for my teammates and myself,” Hagarty said.

Riggins also had an impressive victory as he downed two-time state champion Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny in the 152-pound final.

Riggins scored the championship winning score with 40 seconds left to complete a tough year. He injured his left knee in losing in the 132-pound finals last February. He couldn’t train in the offseason like he wanted and then tore the meniscus in his left knee this season slowing him down further.

“Grit and wanting it more than him, I guess,” Riggins said. “I mean he is a high caliber, elite wrestler committed to Iowa and he wanted it bad. I think I’m one of the best wrestlers in the country along with him and it came down to who wanted it more and I showed I did.”

In one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, WSR sophomore Ryder Block lost his rematch with Iowa recruit Drake Ayala, 11-3, in the 132 final.

Jake and Luke Walker also dropped heartbreakers in championship matches.

Ben Keuter of Iowa City High blanked Jake, 5-0, in the 195 finals, while Luke was edged by Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill, 5-3, at 220.