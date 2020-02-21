State wrestling: Go-Hawks on brink of back-to-back 3A championships

“My coaches told me to stay smart, do what I do best and have fun,” Block said. “I guess I went out and did that. It feels good. All those extra workouts and everything I’ve done has paid off.

“I still have one more so I can’t get too high on myself.”

Roybal, the South Dakota State recruit, followed with a 4-1 win over Blaine Frazier of Notre Dame/West Burlington, and then it was the 16th birthday boy, Riggins, rolling to a 10-3 win over now four-time state medalist Brock Espalin of Des Moines East.

“Not a chance,” Riggins said if there was a better birthday present than wrestling in the state finals. “This is the best present I could ask for."

Riggins lost in the 106 semifinals last year, settling for third, led from start to finish over Espalin.

“Last year after that match in the semifinals it sucked,” Riggins said. “But it pushed me and I’ve been working to get here again. That was the motivation.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}