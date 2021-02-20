State wrestling: Don Bosco sends Hogan out as a champion

DES MOINES – Tom Hogan knows how to ride into Wells Fargo Arena with flair. He also knows how to ride out in style.
In his final day as head coach of the Don Bosco of Gilbertville wrestling program, Hogan led the Dons to their third-consecutive 1A traditional state title to complete a week-long sweep of championships.
Don Bosco took the state dual title on Wednesday and then proceeded to run rough-shod over the 1A field in capturing the schools 14th traditional state title and the fourth with Hogan at the helm.
The kicker was two Dons took home individual titles as they out-distanced Lisbon 179.5 to 148.5.
“These guys love each other as much as I love them,” Hogan said. “They are tight-knit. If you are not tight-knit it is hard to win.
“I’m just the head coach. These guys won the all those titles. They want to win bad and that is not just because this is my last year, they just want to win the dang tournament.
“There is an internal drive inside. They want to do it for themselves. They want to do it for the coaches. They want to do it for the community. They want to do it for everybody. There is a lot that goes into putting on the Don Bosco singlet,” finished Hogan.
Hogan retires after 22 years on the Don Bosco wrestling staff. He was an assistant under legendary Dan Mashek for a season and then spent 11 seasons as an assistant under Tom Kettman before taking over in 2011-12.
In his 10 seasons, the Dons have compiled a 227-48 mark and won four traditional titles (2012, 19, 20, 21) and three dual championships (2018, 19, 21).
Hogan coached 84 state qualifiers, 59 place winners, six state champions (Mark Weber, Daniel Kimball, Gable Fox and Thomas Even) and nine individual runner-ups.
“Hogan has been a huge mentor for everyone on the team, especially me,” Rahnavardi said. “He has been there in some of the darkest times in my life. He is another father figure to me. It means a lot to me and all the seniors to send him out on top.”
Wrestling with a different level of fire and attitude than it had all season, Don Bosco captured its 11th state dual championship in program history and third in four years with a 34-25 win over Lisbon in the Class 1A state final at Wells Fargo Arena.
“He is such a great coach and even a better person,” junior Carson Tenold said. “I can’t even describe how much coach an all of our coaches pour everything have into helping us succeed and coach Hogan is just very, very special.”
The Dons put the title in their back pockets early Saturday prior to the finals starting.
Junior Caleb Coffin clinched the title for the Dons as his 11-6 victory over Brody Brisker of Wilton in the 106-pound third-place match, his second of the tournament over Brisker, finalized it.
In addition, Garrett Funk added a third at 120, Cedric Yoder was fourth at 195, Jared Thiry fifth, Michael McClelland sixth at 132, Andrew Kimball eighth at 113 and Kaiden Knaack was eighth at 126.
“We won a lot of matches we didn’t know if we could win,” Hogan said. “To win this tournament that is what it takes. It’s winning tight matches, winning toss up matches and even getting some upsets along the way.
“We did that and it won us a tournament.”
The icing on Hogan’s retirement cake was championship victories by twin brothers Cade and Carson Tenold in back-to-back matches at 170 and 182.
Cade Tenold destroyed Blake McAlister of South Central Calhoun, 20-5, for his third technical fall of the tournament and the title at 170.
Don Bosco of Gilbertville's Tom and Charlie Hogan enjoyed one last big father and son athletic moment Wednesday as Tom coaches his final Don team, and Hogan hangs up his singlet in his final year as a wrestler.
“The whole time my goal was to dominate through this tournament and I did it,” Cade said. “Anybody can beat anybody at the state tournament, but they can’t when you widen that gap.”
Carson’s victory at 182 came a little tougher as he needed sudden victory to beat Jackson Dewald of Westwood, 3-1.
It was a breakthrough victory for Tenold who had lost in the state finals each of the last two seasons, including in overtime last year.
“I’m so happy I don’t even know what happened in my match,” Carson exclaimed. “It is a little ironic losing in a heartbreaking match last year in double overtime to winning in overtime this year is just awesome to be on the other side of it.”
Two other Dons fell short of their dreams as senior Cael Rahnavardi lost to Lisbon’s Robert Avila, 5-2, in the 145 final and Cael Frost lost in sudden victory to Hudson’s Tate Entriken, 8-6 in sudden victory.
The Dons returns eight of their 12 state qualifiers and seven of their state medalist.
Entriken countered a Frost shot and won 18 seconds into overtime to give the Entriken family two title as Taylan won in 2017.
“I was hoping for this match in the finals,” Entriken said. “I didn’t wrestle my best in the district finals and I wanted revenge and I got it today.”
RINKEN BECOMES NO. 6: Nashua-Plainfield sophomore Garret Rinken became the school’s sixth all-time state champion and first since 2012 when Andy Glaser won at 182 when he beat Braden Graff of West Sioux, 4-2, in the 113-pound final.
Graff scored first and led 2-0 after the first period, but scored with 1 minute left in the second and the championship winning takedown with 59 seconds left in the match to cap off his season 47-0.
“It feels great. I’ve been working toward this ever since I was a little kid,” Rinken said.
BUSS GOES BIG: North Butler-Clarksville heavyweight Chet Buss left no doubt in the final 1A match with a resounding 1 minute, 40 second pin to capture a state championship.
Other area state placewinners:
106: Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield), sixth. 113: Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley), third. 120: Tanner Arjes (North Butler-Clarksville), fifth. 126: Brooks Meyer (Denver), fifth
132: Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield), seventh. 138: Karter Krapfl (Hudson), fourth. 145 – Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), fifth. 152 – Lawson Losee (Riceville), third. TJ Lau (East Buchanan), fourth. Ben Foelske (Denver), fifth.
220: Damon Meyer (South Winneshiek), sixth. Luke Recker (East Buchanan), seventh. 285: Mitchel Marr (Riceville), fifth. Cody Fox (East Buchanan), seventh.
