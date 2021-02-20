State wrestling: Don Bosco sends Hogan out as a champion

DES MOINES – Tom Hogan knows how to ride into Wells Fargo Arena with flair. He also knows how to ride out in style.

In his final day as head coach of the Don Bosco of Gilbertville wrestling program, Hogan led the Dons to their third-consecutive 1A traditional state title to complete a week-long sweep of championships.

Don Bosco took the state dual title on Wednesday and then proceeded to run rough-shod over the 1A field in capturing the schools 14th traditional state title and the fourth with Hogan at the helm.

The kicker was two Dons took home individual titles as they out-distanced Lisbon 179.5 to 148.5.

“These guys love each other as much as I love them,” Hogan said. “They are tight-knit. If you are not tight-knit it is hard to win.

“I’m just the head coach. These guys won the all those titles. They want to win bad and that is not just because this is my last year, they just want to win the dang tournament.

“There is an internal drive inside. They want to do it for themselves. They want to do it for the coaches. They want to do it for the community. They want to do it for everybody. There is a lot that goes into putting on the Don Bosco singlet,” finished Hogan.