DES MOINES – Brotherly love was at its best Friday morning during the semifinal round of the Class 1A portion of the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Two different sets of brothers saw each sibling earn a state finals berths – Don Bosco’s Kaiden and Kyler Knaack and Nashua-Plainfield’s Jayden and Garret Rinken.

In all, 11 northeast Iowa wrestlers earned spots in Saturday’s 1A finals.

The Knaack’s efforts at 145 and 152 respectively, helped the Dons put a nearly unbreakable lock on the 1A team title as Don Bosco has four total finalists and nine wrestlers guaranteed of a medal.

The Dons had 152 points after the semifinal round, 47 more than second-place Wilton.

“Great day to be a Don,” said Mack Ortner one of Don Bosco’s four finalists.

The Knaack brothers got Don Bosco rolling Friday starting with Kaiden at 145. One match after teammate Myles McMahon dropped a 3-2 decision to Blake Allen of Underwood in a 138 final, Kaiden wasn’t going to be stopped.

After a scoreless first period against third-seeded Nick Steinlage of I-35, Knaack scored a takedown with 17 seconds left to take a 2-1 lead he would never relinquish. He added an escape to open the third and then closed the door with a takedown with 42 seconds left in a 5-2 victory for the now three-time state medalist.

“I have coaches in my corner telling me I can score on anyone if I get my hands locked,” Knaack said. “He did a good job of scouting, stopped my single leg. But I can make in-match adjustments and I eventually capitalized off his mistakes to get the job done.”

The junior is putting together a pretty solid career for a wrestler who didn’t even qualify for AAU state as a sixth-grader.

“Wrestling in the state finals is kind of a dream come true,” Knaack said. “Obviously, I want to win a state title, but it is pretty dang cool to wrestle on Saturday night in the state of Iowa at one of the greatest high school wrestling tournaments in the country.”

Kyler, a sophomore, stepped onto the mat next at 152, and after struggling to score against a long and lanky Carson Klostermann of Alburnett, Knaack kicked into high gear with a late first period takedown and then he just kept building en route to a 10-4 win.

“He was stingy in the beginning and hard to score, but I knew if I stayed on him he would fold,” Knaack said. “That is what we do. We stay on people until they are done and they will roll over.”

Having both of them make the finals is a big deal for the Knaack's.

“It is pretty special to us and our family,” Kaiden said.

“It means a lot…we train together, we are the best in the world,” Kyler added.

Defending champion Jared Thiry at 220 and Mack Ortner at 285 also made the finals for the Dons, while Cole Frost at 113, Jaxon Larson at 120, McMahon at 138, Andrew Kimball at 160 and Jacob Thiry at 170 all will make the podium.

Thiry recorded his third fall of the tournament with a 2 minute and 40 second decking of Spencer Kessel of Louisa-Muscatine. Then Ortner avenged a regular season loss by fall to East Buchanan’s Cody Fox, turning Fox and pinning him in 3:47.

“Whenever I get on top, good things happen,” Ortner said.

When the mat was slapped signaling victory, Ortner and his dad, Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner, turned and screamed at each other in jubilation.

“I can’t even put it into words,” Mack said of having his dad in his corner. “It is awesome. I would not want anyone else there and he has done so much for me and I appreciate him so much.”

While it is mathematically possible for Wilton to catch Don Bosco for the title, it would take a near perfect Saturday and an epic collapse by the Dons to keep title from heading to Gilbertville for the fifth consecutive year.

This would be the second time in program history Don Bosco has won five traditional titles in a row as it also did it from 2005-10. The only other program in the state to win five in a row is Waterloo West (1942-46).

“It is awesome,” Mack Ortner said. “Growing up with all these kids, two of them being my cousins (the Knaacks)…it is just awesome.”

Nashua-Plainfield is in third place with 99 points and the Rinken brothers have been the driving force for the Huskies.

Jayden avenged a regular-season loss to Jesup’s Cooper Hinz in a 106-semifinal, winning 8-4.

“Beginning in the match I had to get a takedown early,” Jayden said. “I couldn’t get one in our earlier match when I got beat, but I think that time I was wrestling careless and he threw me to my back.

“This feels pretty good.”

Garret, the Northern Iowa recruit, who won at 113 two years ago and was runner up at 120 last year, topped Preston Klostermann of Alburnett, 14-4, to reach the finals at 126.

“After losing last year in the finals that definitely put a bad taste in my mouth and it made me to work harder to get back to the finals and finish the job,” Garret said. “And, it feels good to have me and my brother in the finals.”

The Huskies’ Nic Brase dropped a 6-1 decision to Cael Morrow in a 113 semifinal, and Titus Evans lost in sudden victory, 4-2, to Jace Nelson-Brown of Emmetsburg in a 170 semifinal.

Kendrick Huck at 132 will also medal for Nashua-Plainfield.

In addition to Hinz, Jesup will have Ayden Bergmann wrestle in the seventh-place match at 113.

Tripoli’s Giles Cowell will wrestle for seventh at 170.

McKade Bloker of North Butler/Clarksville has a chance to finish third at 182.