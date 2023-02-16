DES MOINES – Fourteen Northeast Iowa wrestlers advanced to the Class 1A state semifinals Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Among the best storylines is a developing race for the 1A title.

Four-time defending state champion Don Bosco of Gilbertville, seeking to win five-straight for the second time in program history (the Dons did it previously from 2005-10), will try to hold off a strong challenge from long-time rival Nashua-Plainfield when the semifinals commence Friday.

The Dons finished the quarterfinal round Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena with 87 points--13 clear of the Huskies.

Don Bosco has five semifinalists and five additional wrestlers still alive for podium finishes. N-P has four semifinalists and three additional wrestlers in the consolations.

“I think we are battling for the most part and we just need to keep building,” Don head coach Chris Ortner said. “This is really just the halfway point so we still have another half of work to complete.”

Making the semifinals for Don Bosco were Myles McMahon at 138, Kaiden Knaack at 145, Kyler Knaack at 152, defending champion Jared Thiry at 220 and Mack Ortner at 285.

McMahon was the first to reach the semifinals as he won a huge head-to-head match over N-P’s Kaden Wilken building a 10-2 lead before holding on for a 10-5 win.

“It obviously feels good, but I have more matches to win,” McMahon said. “I’m looking for a bigger goal than just making the semifinals.”

McMahon’s two wins this week are the first of his career at the state tournament. He went 0-2 at 145 last season.

“If feels good to make the semifinals," McMahon said. "Last year was tough, but I knew I had to get better in order to improve and make the podium this year.”

Kaiden Knaack followed McMahon to the mat and quickly found himself down, 3-0, to Starmont freshman Keaton Moeller. But Knaack battled back forced sudden victory and then scored 25 seconds into the extra period to earn his third trip to the podium.

“I started a little slow,” Knaack said. “I knew he was a good wrestler, but I had a lot of people back home that I could beat this kid so I did.

“I knew I couldn’t get flustered,” Knaack said of the early deficit. “One takedown does not win a match and that one take down was not going to define our match and there was no way I was losing.”

Ortner said he likes Knaack’s fight.

“That just proves to him he can go get a takedown when he needs one,” Ortner said. “He really almost had one at the end of the match and then went and got one in the overtime. That was good effort by him.”

Kyler Knaack beat Ryan Steinlage of I-35, 7-3, to reach the semifinals, while Thiry pinned Brady Davis of Maquoketa Valley in 4:48 at 220. Ortner followed with a 3-0 win over Keegan McMillan of West Sioux at 285.

Still alive for the Dons in the consolation quarterfinals are Cole Frost at 113, Jaxon Larson at 120, Andrew Kimball at 160, Jacob Thiry at 170 and Landon Fernandez at 182.

The Huskies shook off a disappointing consolation round that opened the 1A day as N-P took six losses that eliminated wrestlers.

But, Jayden Rinken (106), Nic Brase (113), Garret Rinken (126) and Titus Evans at 170 all advanced to the semifinals.

Jayden opened with a 10-0 major over Reanah Utterback of Sigourney-Keota to reach the semifinals for the second straight season.

Brase followed with a dominating 16-3 win over third-seeded Case Monat of North Tama and Garret Rinken pinned Carson Thomsen of Underwood in 5:12 for three quick semifinalists in the first four weights.

“The consolation round before this was kind of tough for us we knew we needed to win because we needed the points,” Garret Rinken said. “I think we just went out and wrestled. Frost says (N-P head coach Al Frost) says just wrestle your match, win, get bonus points and everything will take care of itself.”

Evans won a back-and-forth, 9-8, decision over Jack Clarahan of Sigourney-Keota.

Additionally, Kendrick Huck at 132 recorded falls over Jack Branan of Riverside and Sam Myer of Fort Dodge St. Edmond to reach the consolation quarterfinals.

Aiden Sullivan followed similar suit with pins over Drew Diers of WACO and Parker Timp of South Winneshiek to stay alive at 195.

“We were dropping like flies early on,” Frost said. “We knew it was going to be tough. It just didn’t work out for all the guys and that was tough. I was concerned about how we were going to respond with the rest of these guys.

“We talked and preach that no matter what happens in previous matches it can’t affect your match. I don’t know if our guys listen to that, but those guys stayed focused on their individual jobs and got it done.”

Columbus Catholic nearly matched its opening day performance, but fell just short as just three of the Sailors four qualifiers reached the semifinals.

After Gavin Reed dropped a 5-1 quarterfinal to Jordan Dusenberry of Wilton at 132, the Sailors rattled off three straight victories.

Two-time champion Max Magayna pinned Giles Cowell of Tripoli in 1:44 to make the 170 semifinals.

“It is nice being through to the semifinals,” Magayna said. “Just went out there and imposed my will.”

Carson Hartz followed with a 5 minute and 1 second pin of Deontez Williams of Pocahontas at 182, and first-time state qualifier Mason Knipp made it three into the semifinals with a 5-2 win over Aiden Heitland of AGWSR.

“The goal today was to get a four into the semifinals, but we also knew we had some battles on our hands today,” Columbus head coach Denny Boleyn said. “Disappointed in Reed’s match, we left some points out there on the mat there, but he left it all out there and that is all we can ask.

“Four alive on Day Three is pretty nice. That is what we down here is to find that podium and you have to be alive to make that happen.”

Jesup freshman Cooper Hinz reached the 106 semifinals where he will face Jayden Rinken, whom he beat at the Hudson Invitational earlier this year.

Hinz edged Wesley Sadler of Lisbon, 1-0, in the quarterfinals.

Wapsie Valley of Fairbank’s Dawson Schmit earned a spot in the 126 semifinals with a 12-9 win over third-seeded Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia.

The victory made Schmit a four-time state medalist and it is his first trip to the semifinals since his freshman season.

The Warrior senior was fifth at 120 last year, third at 113 in 2021 and fourth at 106 in 2020.

“I feel pretty good,” Schmit said. “Overall, I thought wrestled a pretty good match in the quarterfinals.

“Obviously, when you are little you have big dreams,” Schmit said of being a four-time medalist. “It was to be a four-timer (state champion), obviously that didn’t happen but being a four-time medalist is pretty cool.”

North Butler/Clarksville's Tanner Arjes made the 132 semifinals with a 4-2 win over Hayden Mathis of MFL Mar Mac.

